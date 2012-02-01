* Cold weather in Europe could hit wheat crops
* Possibility of Russian grain export restrictions support
* Soy, corn crop concerns resurface in South America
(Adds price strength in European trade, comment)
By Michael Hogan and Mayank Bhardwaj
HAMBURG/NEW DELHI, Feb 1 U.S. wheat
touched a four-and-half month high on Wednesday, rising for a
second straight session as cold weather in east and west Europe
brought fears of crop losses, while reports key exporter Russia
may restrict overseas sales also supported.
A fierce cold snap is engulfing Russia, Ukraine and western
European grain producers France and Germany and there are fears
deep frosts could damage harvests.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 1.5 percent to
$6.76 a bushel by 1144 GMT, after gaining 3 percent on Tuesday.
"The cold weather in east and west Europe is the main
driving factor in the market today," said Rabobank analyst Erin
FitzPatrick. "There is concern about weather risk to crops in
Ukraine, Russia and in parts of west Europe including France.
"Speculators' net short position in CBOT wheat is near
record levels and so a feeling is developing that any problems
with wheat crops could trigger short covering."
Chicago corn and soybeans also rose on estimates of lower
production in South America following a severe drought.
Chicago March corn gained 1.2 percent to $6.47-1/4 a
bushel, while March soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $12.06 a
bushel.
European benchmark wheat in Paris also surged to a new
7-month high.
Paris March wheat was 1.9 percent higher at 219.00
euros a tonne after hitting 221.50 euros a tonne earlier in the
session, a price last seen in June 2011.
Ukraine's state weather forecaster said on Wednesday the
country's winter grains harvest could fall by 42 to 58 percent
to 10 million to 14 million tonnes due to poor weather during
sowing and winter damage.
In the past week, world wheat markets have firmed on
expectations that Russia will put the brakes on exports.
"Prices have gone up because Russia has said that there
could be restrictions on wheat exports," said Lynette Tan,
analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Any curb by Russia
will have strong implications on the trade and, therefore, I see
a further upside to wheat."
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov told Reuters on
Tuesday the Russian government would determine on Thursday how
much grain could be exported this crop year before it considers
imposing a protective export duty to preserve domestic supplies.
Tan said corn rose due to lower output forecast in
Argentina.
Despite late rains salvaging some of the crop in South
America, production is still a concern, said Ker Chung Yang, an
investment analyst at Phillip Futures.
Argentina's soy and corn harvests in 2011/12 are expected to
be smaller than the previous year, raising concerns that the
drought might crimp world food supplies.
German analysts Oil World on Tuesday cut its forecasts of
soybean crops in Argentina and Brazil, saying recent rain had
not been enough and some drought damage to crops in both
countries is irreversible.
* Prices at 1145 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd
Pct
Paris wheat 218.75 3.25 +1.51 252.20
-13.26
London wheat 170.00 1.50 +0.89 199.00
-14.57
Paris maize 210.00 2.25 +1.08 235.00
-10.64
Paris rapeseed 446.50 2.50 +0.56 497.25
-10.21
CBOT wheat 675.75 9.75 +1.46 794.25
-14.92
CBOT corn 646.75 7.75 +1.21 629.00
2.82
CBOT soybeans 1205.50 6.50 +0.54 1393.75
-13.51
CBOT rice 13.89 -0.11 -0.83 14.00
-0.79
Crude oil 99.26 0.78 +0.79 91.38
8.62
Euro/dlr 1.313077
*Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel
except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris
wheat in euros a tonne and London wheat in pounds per tonne
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by)