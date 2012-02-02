* Traders await Russian decision Thursday on wheat exports

* Weather woes could underpin corn, soybean trade

* Analyst says wheat may come down (Adds quotes, updates prices; pvs NEW DELHI)

By Martin Roberts

MADRID, Feb 2 U.S. benchmark wheat prices tumbled to a month low on Thursday due to export-punishing gains in the dollar, which followed a two-day rally driven by concerns that severe cold in the Black Sea region might threaten Russian exports.

Corn and soybeans traded on the Chicago Board of Trade also retreated, but analysts cautioned that underlying fundamentals might not have changed as drought still threatened crops in exporters Brazil and Argentina.

"We've seen a little bit of improved weather in South America, but we're certainly not out of the woods in terms of production there, so I wouldn't read too much into the fact markets are down today," said Erin Fitzpatrick, a commodity analyst at Rabobank in London.

March wheat fell 1.78 percent to $662-1/4 a bushel in CBOT trading by 1126 GMT, its lowest since Dec. 31, after chalking up a 4-1/2 month peak on Wednesday.

The dollar rose against the euro on Thursday on concerns about the absence of a Greek debt swap deal.

A stronger dollar makes U.S. grains less competitive on world markets, and U.S. soft wheat has lost export deals in recent months to Egypt, the world's biggest buyer of the grain.

Corn for March delivery, meanwhile, lost 1.01 percent to $635-1/2 a bushel, while March soy shed 0.6 percent to $12.08.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov told Reuters his government would determine on Thursday how much grain could be exported this crop year before it considers whether to impose a protective duty to secure supplies within the country.

Fitzpatrick said, however, the global supply-demand balance for wheat was less bullish than for soy and corn.

"Having wheat trading at much of a premium over corn in our view is a little overdone," she said. "Right now, unless weather continues to deteriorate in South America, we would look for wheat to come down from these levels."

Estimates have been cut for Brazil's soybean harvest and exports to irreversible losses after recent dry weather in the world's No. 2 producer.

Rain in neighbouring Argentina has come too late to repair damage to the corn crop but has brought relief to the soy crop. The Latin American country is the world's second-biggest supplier of corn after the United States and third-biggest of soy.

* Prices as of 1153 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 207.75 -3.25 -1.54 195.25 6.40 London wheat 166.50 -0.60 -0.36 153.65 8.36 Paris maize 207.75 -2.25 -1.07 197.25 5.32 Paris rape 427.75 -0.75 -0.18 421.50 1.48 CBOT wheat 680.00 -7.50 -1.09 671.25 1.30 CBOT corn 643.25 -5.00 -0.77 654.75 -1.76 CBOT soybean 1218.75 -5.50 -0.45 1207.75 0.91 Crude oil 97.01 -0.60 -0.61 98.83 -1.84 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.00 -0.19 1.30 1.37 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)