* Russia to announce 2011/12 wheat exports on Friday

* Corn expected to move up on tight U.S. inventory

* Goldman Sachs pegs Brazil soybean output at 70 mln T

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Feb 3 U.S. wheat ticked lower on Friday, extending losses after a fall of nearly 2 percent in the previous session as the weather outlook improved in Europe where severe cold conditions have threatened the crop.

Corn also dropped, weighed by a softer dollar. Soybean rose marginally due to the prospect of lower output and a higher price forecast.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.08 percent to $6.62-1/4 a bushel by 0451 GMT, after retreating 2 percent on Thursday.

Corn for March delivery lost 0.23 percent to $6.41-1/2 a bushel, while March soy rose 0.04 percent to $12.17-1/2 a bushel.

"The news that weather conditions have improved in some of the main growing regions has turned the wheat market bearish but the trade is quite thin and volumes are small at the moment," said Malcolm Bartholomaeus, editor of ProFarmer, a Perth-based farm advisory.

Temperatures in European Russia will be just 1-2 degrees below multi-year averages in February, the state forecaster said on Thursday, offering respite for crops in Russia's south which have been put at risk by unusually hard frosts.

Earlier this week, Russia's Hydrometeorological Centre said that in some key growing regions weak shoots of winter wheat were at risk of winterkill in exposed areas, and frost damage was possible.

Bitterly cold weather currently engulfing much of the region is raising concerns over damage to European Union grain plantings, although cops in Europe could still come through the cold snap unscathed.

No actual damage has yet been reported in top producers France, Germany and Britain, but if the cold snap continues there will be increased worry next year's harvest will suffer.

As reports of relatively good weather conditions trickled in, European benchmark wheat prices retreated on Thursday from a seven-month high the day before.

Bartholomaeus said eyes would also be on Russia exports.

On Friday, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov will make an announcement on how much grain the country can export in the 2011/12 season before imposing a possible export duty to curb overseas sales.

Zubkov earlier told Reuters that the government would determine on Thursday how much grain can be exported during this crop year before it imposes the duty.

Corn was pressured by a firmer dollar, up 0.05 percent against a basket of currencies. A higher dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback expensive for investors holding other currencies.

"There is room for corn to move up due to tight U.S. inventory and higher corn will also drag soybean up," Bartholomaeus said.

Goldman Sachs raised its three, six and 12 month price forecasts for CBOT soy to $12.90 per bushel, from $12.15 previously.

The bank projected 2011/12 soybean production in Brazil at 70 million tonnes, below the USDA's current forecast of 74 million tonnes and pegged Argentine's 2011/12 soy output at 45 million tonnes, undercutting USDA's forecast of 50.5 million. Grains prices at 0451 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 662.25 -0.50 -0.08% -1.78% 635.47 65 CBOT corn 641.75 -1.25 -0.19% -0.04% 631.93 65 CBOT soy 1217.50 0.50 +0.04% +0.19% 1202.58 60 CBOT rice $13.75 $0.11 +0.77% +0.04% $14.45 29 WTI crude $96.41 $0.05 +0.05% -1.23% $99.79 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.005 +0.37% +0.02% USD/AUD 1.068 0.006 +0.61% +0.85% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Richard Pullin)