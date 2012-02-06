* China seen stepping up purchases of U.S. soybeans

* Paris wheat climbs on options-related short covering

* Market eyes USDA's supply-demand report on Thursday (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Nigel Hunt and Naveen Thukral

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Chicago soybean futures rose to their highest level in more than three months on Monday with demand for U.S. beans seen buoyed by concerns over supplies from drought-hit South America.

Wheat and corn prices also edged higher with the market's focus this week likely to be on a key crop report to be issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday.

China is likely to buy more U.S. soybeans this quarter, as a withering drought is expected to cut the South American harvest, pushing soy prices up to fresh highs.

"If China starts buying U.S. beans, it will be a big catalyst for prices to move higher and a key risk to the U.S. balance sheet," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ.

"We have already started to see the first signs with increasing U.S. Gulf Coast prices, which I think will continue to improve."

Chicago Board of Trade March soy rose 0.6 percent to $12.40 a bushel by 1153 GMT after peaking at $12.42, the highest level for the front month since late October 2011.

Rains have been forecast this week in key growing regions of Argentina but dry weather over the past month was likely to reduce yields in the No. 3 world soy exporter.

Closely-watch analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its forecast for soy production in Argentina and Brazil, helping to lift soybean futures to the highest level since October.

STRONG EXPORTS

Export shipments of U.S. soybeans were above 1 million tonnes for the third week in a row, U.S. Agriculture Department data showed on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply-demand report on Thursday will provide the eagerly awaited data with much of the focus on the oulook for South American crops.

"We are looking at higher corn because of lower supply from Argentina which could be reflected in Thursday's USDA report," said Lynette Tan, analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"For wheat there is more downside, mainly because of ample supplies and Russia's move to continue with exports."

European milling wheat futures rose to the highest level in nearly eight months boosted by short covering linked to next week's expiry of March options.

March milling wheat in Paris climbed 1.5 percent to 220.50 euros after peaking at 222.50 euros. the highest level for the contract since mid-June 2011.

The market also remained underpinned by worries about the impact of severe winter weather on crops, notably in Russia and Ukraine.

"People are concerned and the market is pricing uncertainty about weather damage," one European trader said. "All of Europe is being affected by this freeze."

In France, freezing weather is now expected to continue in most of the country for the whole of this week, although minimum temperatures were forecast to be less severe than last week.

U.S. wheat prices edged up with March CBOT wheat up 0.4 percent at $6.63-1/4 a bushel.

Corn prices were also higher with CBOT March up 0.5 percent at $6.48 a bushel.

Dealers said the market could be keeping a close watch on USDA's estimate for corn production in Mexico, a major importer of the grain from the United States.

Some traders were expecting Mexico's corn crop to be as low as 14 million tonnes, far less than USDA's January forecast of 20.5 million tonnes. (Additional reporting by Niu Shuping in Beijing and Valerie Parent in Paris; editing by Keiron Henderson)