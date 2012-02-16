* Corn up 1.5 percent as dollar retreats
* Weekly U.S. corn export data impresses trade
* Soybeans fall, halting four-day rally
* Wheat ends firm after choppy session
(Updates with closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Feb 16 U.S. corn futures rose 1.5
percent on Thursday, rallying from a three-week low
on strong U.S. export demand and a retreat in the dollar, while
soybeans fell, halting a four-day rally.
Wheat futures closed modestly higher after a choppy trade.
The U.S. dollar reversed from early gains which had
pressured grain markets overnight. The euro rose against the
dollar as hopes a Greek bond swap deal could be within reach
boosted investor sentiment and risk tolerance.
"Everyone came into the day afraid the outside markets were
unraveling, but when the dollar turned down and crude oil
gained, that brought people back into the market," said Shawn
McCambridge, grains analyst for Jefferies Bache.
Corn also drew support from strong weekly U.S. export sales.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported sales of U.S. corn
in the latest week at 1.067 million tonnes, above trade
estimates for 550,000 to 750,000 tonnes. The total included
415,300 tonnes sold to Mexico for the current marketing year
begun Sept. 1 and another 61,500 for 2012/13.
"Export sales for corn were above expectations. Mexico
continued to be aggressive here and Egypt was making some
purchases," said Brian Basting with Advance Trading in
Bloomington, Illinois.
"We didn't see any technical follow-through (selling) this
morning, and we didn't see much farmer selling. The pipeline is
still fairly tight," Basting said.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, March corn settled up
9-1/4 cents at $6.36-1/4 per bushel and March wheat ended
up 2-3/4 cents at $6.28-3/4 a bushel. March soybeans fell
2-3/4 cents to close at $12.58-1/4 a bushel.
Corn advanced as traders took profits on long soybean/short
corn spread positions. Soybeans had gained against corn this
week on concerns about dry weather stressing soybeans in
southern Brazil, and fears that U.S. farmers would not plant
enough soybeans this spring to meet global demand.
That trend reversed on Thursday, with new-crop November
soybeans falling while December corn advanced.
The price ratio for November soybeans to December corn, one
indicator of U.S. planting intentions, had reached a nine-month
high of 2.25-to-1 on Wednesday, but it fell to 2.22-to-1 on
Thursday. Analysts say a soy-corn price ratio of roughly
2.5-to-1 tends to favor the planting of soybeans over corn,
while a lower ratio tends to favor corn.
Worries about a slowdown in Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans
hung over the soy market, despite announcements by USDA of fresh
sales this week.
"There are ideas China might slow imports of beans because
they are sitting on very high inventories of soybeans at ports,"
said Terry Reilly, an analyst with Citigroup in Chicago.
A Chinese trade delegation in Iowa signed agreements on
Wednesday to buy 8.62 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans and will
ink more deals on Thursday for a total of about 12 million
tonnes. But traders said any psychological support from the
purchase agreements, which are not seen as binding, had already
been factored into the market.
Wheat came under pressure at times from plentiful world
supplies and ideas that global weather threats were easing,
including moderating temperatures in Europe and improved soil
moisture conditions in the southern U.S. Plains.
However, worries about dry conditions in the northern Plains
spring wheat belt helped to lift the Minneapolis and Kansas City
wheat markets.
CBOT wheat was underpinned by news that Egypt, the world's
largest wheat importer, bought 180,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red
winter wheat for April 11-20 shipment.
Prices at 2:35 p.m. CST (2035 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 636.25 9.25 1.5% -1.6%
CBOT soy 1258.25 -2.75 -0.2% 5.0%
CBOT meal 330.80 -2.00 -0.6% 6.9%
CBOT soyoil 53.05 -0.30 -0.6% 1.8%
CBOT wheat 628.75 2.75 0.4% -3.7%
CBOT rice 1430.00 -4.50 -0.3% -2.1%
EU wheat 213.00 4.00 1.9% 5.2%
US crude 102.34 0.54 0.5% 3.6%
Dow Jones 12,901 120 0.9% 5.6%
Gold 1727.74 0.29 0.0% 10.5%
Euro/dollar 1.3135 0.0068 0.5% 1.5%
Dollar Index 79.3680 -0.3020 -0.4% -1.0%
Baltic Freight 723 -8 -1.1% -58.4%
* In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except soymeal
(dollars) and EU wheat (euros). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans
per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil
per lb.
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago and Martin
Roberts in Madrid; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita
Choy)