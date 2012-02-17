* Corn up 0.4 pct; soy, wheat rise half pct

* Strong U.S. weekly corn exports lift prices

* Wheat rises on support from sales to Egypt

* Markets up on Greece bailout hopes, U.S. data (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Chicago corn rose for a second straight day on Friday, building on gains as strong U.S. weekly exports and hopes of a Greek bailout lifted the market.

Soybeans gained half a percent, rising for five out of six sessions amid concerns over the South American crop, while wheat gained more ground after Egypt, a price sensitive customer, bought U.S. cargoes.

There was additional support stemming from gains in Asian shares which rebounded as sentiment turned positive on signs euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece to reduce the risk of a disorderly default. Solid U.S. economic data also lent support.

Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery rose 0.4 percent to $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 0330 GMT, after touching a low of $6.21-3/4 a bushel on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 24.

"Plenty of positive U.S. economic data was released overnight and corn has been supported by a big U.S. corn export sales result," Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a report.

Export sales of U.S. corn last week surged 41 percent to a four-month high, U.S. Department of Agriculture data released on Thursday showed.

It reported sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Feb. 9 at 1.067 million tonnes, above trade estimates for 550,000 to 750,000 tonnes. The total included 415,300 tonnes sold to Mexico for the current marketing year begun Sept. 1 and another 61,500 for 2012/13.

CBOT March soy added half a percent to $12.65 a bushel and March wheat also rose 0.5 percent to $6.32 a bushel.

Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, has bought 180,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat for April shipment on a free on board basis, the main government wheat buyer said on Thursday.

"Egypt is renowned as a buyer of low priced wheat, hence the latest purchase indicates that U.S. supplies are not overvalued," Mathews said.

SOUTH AMERICAN CROP

Soybeans have been rising on prospects of a smaller crop in South America.

Argentina's soy harvest could be as small as 43.5 million tonnes due to drought damage, the government said in its first official estimate on Thursday, lower than many private forecasts.

Corn, which is planted earlier than soy, was even harder hit by weeks of dry weather that lasted until mid-January, hampering plants as they passed through key yield-defining growth stages.

The ministry estimated corn production at between 20.5 million tonnes and 22 million tonnes. Argentina produced 48.9 million tonnes of soy and 22.9 million tonnes of corn in the 2010/11 crop year, according to official figures.

For soybeans, there were worries about a slowdown in Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans, despite announcements by the USDA of sales this week.

A Chinese trade delegation in Iowa signed agreements on Wednesday to buy 8.62 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans and will ink more deals for a total of about 12 million tonnes. But traders said any psychological support from the purchase agreements, which are not seen as binding, had already been factored into the market.

Prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 632.00 3.25 +0.52% +0.96% 636.73 40 CBOT corn 638.75 2.50 +0.39% +1.87% 631.97 51 CBOT soy 1265.00 6.75 +0.54% +0.32% 1218.08 78 CBOT rice $14.27 -$0.03 -0.21% -0.80% $14.37 54 WTI crude $102.43 $0.12 +0.12% +0.62% $99.70 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.000 +0.02% -0.49% USD/AUD 1.078 0.009 +0.87% +0.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential