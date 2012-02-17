* Corn up 0.4 pct; soy, wheat rise half pct
* Strong U.S. weekly corn exports lift prices
* Wheat rises on support from sales to Egypt
* Markets up on Greece bailout hopes, U.S. data
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Chicago corn rose for a
second straight day on Friday, building on gains as strong U.S.
weekly exports and hopes of a Greek bailout lifted the market.
Soybeans gained half a percent, rising for five out of six
sessions amid concerns over the South American crop, while wheat
gained more ground after Egypt, a price sensitive customer,
bought U.S. cargoes.
There was additional support stemming from gains in Asian
shares which rebounded as sentiment turned positive on signs
euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout
for Greece to reduce the risk of a disorderly default. Solid
U.S. economic data also lent support.
Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery rose
0.4 percent to $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 0330 GMT, after touching a
low of $6.21-3/4 a bushel on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 24.
"Plenty of positive U.S. economic data was released
overnight and corn has been supported by a big U.S. corn export
sales result," Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a report.
Export sales of U.S. corn last week surged 41 percent to a
four-month high, U.S. Department of Agriculture data released on
Thursday showed.
It reported sales of U.S. corn in the week ended Feb. 9 at
1.067 million tonnes, above trade estimates for 550,000 to
750,000 tonnes. The total included 415,300 tonnes sold to Mexico
for the current marketing year begun Sept. 1 and another 61,500
for 2012/13.
CBOT March soy added half a percent to $12.65 a bushel
and March wheat also rose 0.5 percent to $6.32 a bushel.
Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, has bought
180,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat for April shipment
on a free on board basis, the main government wheat buyer said
on Thursday.
"Egypt is renowned as a buyer of low priced wheat, hence the
latest purchase indicates that U.S. supplies are not
overvalued," Mathews said.
SOUTH AMERICAN CROP
Soybeans have been rising on prospects of a smaller crop in
South America.
Argentina's soy harvest could be as small as 43.5 million
tonnes due to drought damage, the government said in its first
official estimate on Thursday, lower than many private
forecasts.
Corn, which is planted earlier than soy, was even harder hit
by weeks of dry weather that lasted until mid-January, hampering
plants as they passed through key yield-defining growth stages.
The ministry estimated corn production at between 20.5
million tonnes and 22 million tonnes. Argentina produced 48.9
million tonnes of soy and 22.9 million tonnes of corn in the
2010/11 crop year, according to official figures.
For soybeans, there were worries about a slowdown in Chinese
demand for U.S. soybeans, despite announcements by the USDA of
sales this week.
A Chinese trade delegation in Iowa signed agreements on
Wednesday to buy 8.62 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans and will
ink more deals for a total of about 12 million tonnes. But
traders said any psychological support from the purchase
agreements, which are not seen as binding, had already been
factored into the market.
Prices at 0330 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 632.00 3.25 +0.52% +0.96% 636.73 40
CBOT corn 638.75 2.50 +0.39% +1.87% 631.97 51
CBOT soy 1265.00 6.75 +0.54% +0.32% 1218.08 78
CBOT rice $14.27 -$0.03 -0.21% -0.80% $14.37 54
WTI crude $102.43 $0.12 +0.12% +0.62% $99.70 69
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.000 +0.02% -0.49%
USD/AUD 1.078 0.009 +0.87% +0.38%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)