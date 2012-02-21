(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
* Trade awaits USDA annual outlook figures
* Strong demand for U.S. wheat to support prices
* Bad weather in South America, Black Sea limit supplies
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Feb 21 U.S. grains edged higher
on Tuesday, the first day of trading after a long weekend, and
traders expected prices to rise further as unfavourable weather
limits supplies from the Black Sea region and South America.
The market is also awaiting the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's updated crop forecast, which will be announced at
a Feb. 23-24 conference. The data is likely to confirm that
farmers will plant 94 million acres with corn, the largest area
since 1944, which could double stocks next year.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.1 percent to
$6.44-3/4 a bushel by 0440 GMT, after touching a one-week high
on Friday.
Corn for March delivery gained 0.1 percent to
$6.42-1/2 a bushel, while March soy also rose 0.1 percent
to $12.69 a bushel.
"The market is relatively quiet after a long weekend and
keenly waiting for the USDA outlook figure. At the moment, we
are seeing strong export demand for U.S. wheat and lower
supplies from Russia and Ukraine," said Lynette Tan, an analyst
with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
Ukraine expects to lose a large share of its winter grains
this year due to bad weather. A local newspaper reported on
Friday that grain traders had agreed to limit wheat exports to
1.7 million tonnes from February to July, as the government is
concerned about domestic supplies.
Any drop in Black Sea exports will hit a market that is
already tight due to reduced grain output from drought-stricken
South America.
Severe winter weather over the past month has also raised
concerns about Western Europe's main wheat crop, but analysts
and experts said the crop should emerge largely unscathed,
provided it does not face further stress from weather that
rapidly swings between freezing and thawing.
On Monday, concerns about potential weather damage increased
benchmark prices for French new crop wheat in Paris 2.75
euros, or 1.42 percent, to 196.50 euros.
Industry experts are meeting in Singapore this week for a
global grains conference, where supply issues will remain in
focus.
Grains prices at 0440 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 644.75 0.75 +0.12% +2.54% 637.80 50
CBOT corn 642.50 0.75 +0.12% +0.98% 632.03 54
CBOT soy 1269.00 1.50 +0.12% +0.85% 1220.58 77
CBOT rice $14.20 $0.06 +0.46% -0.70% $14.34 52
WTI crude $104.71 $1.47 +1.42% +2.35% $99.83 78
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.325 $0.001 +0.05% +0.53%
USD/AUD 1.071 -0.005 -0.45% -0.58%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)