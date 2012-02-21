* CBOT corn drops on weight from acreage view

* Soybeans rise as market tries to buy acres

* Wheat falls on technical selling, profit taking

* Trade awaits USDA annual outlook figures (Updates prices in table)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Feb 21 U.S. corn futures fell 1.9 percent on Tuesday while soybean futures rose as the market tried to entice farmers to boost soybean plantings amid expectations for massive corn acreage across the Midwest this spring, traders said.

Wheat futures also dropped, shedding 1.7 percent, on technical selling and profit taking following a rally last week. Forecasts for improved soil moisture in key growing areas of the United States also contributed to the weakness.

But market watchers were mostly focused on the fight between corn and soybeans ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's annual outlook conference this week, an eclectic gathering of analysts, captains of industry, farmers, investors, academics and many others.

"They are trying to buy acres for soybeans," said J. Mark Kinoff, president of Ceres Hedge. "I expect corn ... to suffer at the hands of beans. Everyone is going to plant corn. What we are fearful of at the moment is that we are not going to have enough beans."

USDA will update its crop forecasts at the gathering on February 23 and 24 and the data is likely to confirm that farmers will plant 94 million acres (38 million hectares) with corn and 74 million acres with soybeans.

"It looks like there is a possibility of increasing carryout (for corn) if we get normal yields, unlike the beans that are probably looking at a declining carryout situation," said Jason Britt, analyst with Central States Commodities.

Chicago Board of Trade March corn futures settled down 12-1/4 cents at $6.29-1/2 a bushel. Corn prices fell through their 30-day and 100-day moving averages before finding support near their 50-day moving average.

"Everyone is blaming it on the outlook conference this week," said Mary Ann Kwiatkowski, analyst for Amber Trading.

March soybean futures ended up 3-1/2 cents at $12.71 a bushel. A rally in the crude oil market added further support to soybeans

March soft red winter wheat dropped 11 cents to $6.33 a bushel, closing below its 30-day and 100-day moving averages during the session. Prices traded below the 50-day moving average during the session but closed above that key technical support level.

"We did get some good precipitation over the weekend," said Ted Seifried, senior market strategist at the Zaner Group LLC. "If we continue to see this trend change where we are getting the precipitation, we might be off to a really good start going into the growing season."

Forecasts for a large corn crop have been pressuring the market recently as farmers around the U.S. Midwest gear up to seed what is expected to be the largest corn acreage since 1944 during the next three months.

A boost to soil moisture reserves solidified the calls for a bin-busting crop, keeping a bearish tone over the grains market despite support from a weak dollar and U.S. stock market.

Some drought-relieving snowfall was expected in the U.S. Northern Plains spring wheat region this week and next week which will boost soil moisture reserves ahead of spring planting.

"We're about a month away from this becoming a major story, there's an ongoing drought there but they had 1 to 3 inches (2.5-7.6 cm) of snow on Monday and more is expected at the end of the week and next week," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. Prices at 11:44 a.m. CST (1744 GMT)

Prices at 3:27 p.m. CST (2127 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 629.50 -12.25 -1.9% -2.6% CBOT soy 1271.00 3.50 0.3% 6.0% CBOT meal 330.20 -2.30 -0.7% 6.7% CBOT soyoil 54.06 0.66 1.2% 3.8% CBOT wheat 633.00 -11.00 -1.7% -3.0% CBOT rice 1383.00 -30.50 -2.2% -5.3% EU wheat 212.00 -5.00 -2.3% 4.7% US crude 105.88 2.60 2.5% 7.1% Dow Jones 12,966 16 0.1% 6.1% Gold 1758.84 25.32 1.5% 12.5% Euro/dollar 1.3235 -0.0009 -0.1% 2.2% Dollar Index 79.0850 -0.2460 -0.3% -1.4% Baltic Freight 706 -9 -1.3% -59.4% * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by Alden Bentley and Bob Burgdorfer.)