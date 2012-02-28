* Sustained Chinese soy demand seen

CHICAGO, Feb 28 U.S. soybean prices rose to five-month highs on Tuesday on expectations that shrinking supplies in South America will boost U.S. exports, especially to top-buyer China, lifting corn and wheat futures to multiweek highs.

Soybean futures gained for the seventh straight session. Investment funds made their largest daily purchase of corn futures so far this year and wheat futures surged 2.5 percent.

"We're not getting anything really new to the market but we're seeing sentiment come back to commodities," said Jefferies Bache analyst Shawn McCambridge.

"Right now, it's more a technical move than anything. People are comfortable with the upside potential relative to the downside," McCambridge said.

Soybeans for March delivery settled 11-1/2 cents higher at the Chicago Board of Trade, rising above the psychological threshold of $13 and ending the session at $13.05-1/4 per bushel, their highest level since Sept. 22.

Recent gains in soybeans may boost futures enough to encourage U.S. farmers to plant more acres to the oilseed this spring to meet demand.

The premium for CBOT November soybeans over December corn -- the first contracts to fully reflect prices for this year's harvest -- is the widest in nearly a year.

Current prices put new-crop soybeans at 2.3 times the value of corn, while a ratio of 2.4 to 1 would make the two crops equal in terms of profitability, said Don Roose, analyst at U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.

"It's an acreage battle. It's most definitely helping to buy soybean acres," Roose said. "We continue to have fund buying under the market and China is lurking in the background every day."

Global soybean production was set to decline to a record 19 million tonnes, largely due to poor growing conditions in key growing regions of South America, closely watched oilseed analyst Oil World forecast on Tuesday.

Smaller crops in No. 2 soybean exporter Brazil and No. 3 Argentina should push business to the No. 1 shipper, the United States, leading U.S. farmers to plant more soybeans in the coming weeks.

China, which imports roughly two-thirds of the world's soybeans, last week bought the second-largest amount ever of U.S. soybeans.

"Obviously Chinese (soybean) buying in the last few weeks has been strong and is likely to continue in the next few weeks as they're not fully booked forward to cover their needs for the entire marketing year," said Erin FitzPatrick, a commodity analyst at Rabobank in London.

Funds have increasingly bought into the market. Commodity funds have not been net sellers of soybeans since Feb. 9, trade sources said. Funds on Tuesday bought 18,000 corn contacts, the most so far this year, in addition to 8,000 soy contracts and 4,000 wheat contracts.

CBOT March corn finished 9 cents higher at $6.53-1/2 per bushel, the highest price since Jan. 12, bolstered by surging soybeans.

USDA forecasts that U.S. corn stocks will shrink to the lowest levels in 15 years before the fall harvest. Farmers have held tightly to their grain in hopes of selling at even higher prices.

"Tight old-crop corn supplies and slow producer selling remain supportive fundamental factors," analyst Richard Brock of Brock Associates said in a note to clients.

Wheat futures surged on short-covering. Investment funds held a record-large short position, according to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, making the contract more vulnerable to big swings in prices as traders seek to cover their shorts.

Grain and oilseed futures were underpinned by supportive outside markets, with the dollar losing ground against the euro following an injection of cash from the European Central Bank.

CBOT March wheat ended 16-1/2 cents higher at $6.62-1/4 per bushel, a gain of 2.6 percent to a near three-week top. Prices at 2:49 p.m. CST (2049 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 653.50 9.00 1.4% 1.1% CBOT soy 1305.25 11.50 0.9% 8.9% CBOT meal 346.50 5.60 1.6% 12.0% CBOT soyoil 54.42 -0.04 -0.1% 4.5% CBOT wheat 662.25 16.50 2.6% 1.5% CBOT rice 1417.00 -3.00 -0.2% -3.0% EU wheat 205.75 3.75 1.9% 1.6% US crude 106.70 -1.86 -1.7% 8.0% Dow Jones 13,010 29 0.2% 6.5% Gold 1786.00 19.51 1.1% 14.2% Euro/dollar 1.3460 0.0065 0.5% 4.0% Dollar Index 78.2470 -0.3160 -0.4% -2.4% Baltic Freight 738 8 1.1% -57.5% (Additional reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid; Editing by David Gregorio, Bob Burgdorfer and Jim Marshall)