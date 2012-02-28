* Sustained Chinese soy demand seen
* Drought hits South American soy harvests
* Dollar slide helps U.S. agricultural
* Corn at 6-week high, wheat at nearly 3-week top
(Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds quotes, fund
totals)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Feb 28 U.S. soybean prices rose
to five-month highs on Tuesday on expectations that shrinking
supplies in South America will boost U.S. exports, especially to
top-buyer China, lifting corn and wheat futures to multiweek
highs.
Soybean futures gained for the seventh straight session.
Investment funds made their largest daily purchase of corn
futures so far this year and wheat futures surged 2.5 percent.
"We're not getting anything really new to the market but
we're seeing sentiment come back to commodities," said Jefferies
Bache analyst Shawn McCambridge.
"Right now, it's more a technical move than anything. People
are comfortable with the upside potential relative to the
downside," McCambridge said.
Soybeans for March delivery settled 11-1/2 cents
higher at the Chicago Board of Trade, rising above the
psychological threshold of $13 and ending the session at
$13.05-1/4 per bushel, their highest level since Sept. 22.
Recent gains in soybeans may boost futures enough to
encourage U.S. farmers to plant more acres to the oilseed this
spring to meet demand.
The premium for CBOT November soybeans over December
corn -- the first contracts to fully reflect prices for
this year's harvest -- is the widest in nearly a year.
Current prices put new-crop soybeans at 2.3 times the value
of corn, while a ratio of 2.4 to 1 would make the two crops
equal in terms of profitability, said Don Roose, analyst at U.S.
Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.
"It's an acreage battle. It's most definitely helping to buy
soybean acres," Roose said. "We continue to have fund buying
under the market and China is lurking in the background every
day."
Global soybean production was set to decline to a record 19
million tonnes, largely due to poor growing conditions in key
growing regions of South America, closely watched oilseed
analyst Oil World forecast on Tuesday.
Smaller crops in No. 2 soybean exporter Brazil and No. 3
Argentina should push business to the No. 1 shipper, the United
States, leading U.S. farmers to plant more soybeans in the
coming weeks.
China, which imports roughly two-thirds of the world's
soybeans, last week bought the second-largest amount ever of
U.S. soybeans.
"Obviously Chinese (soybean) buying in the last few weeks
has been strong and is likely to continue in the next few weeks
as they're not fully booked forward to cover their needs for the
entire marketing year," said Erin FitzPatrick, a commodity
analyst at Rabobank in London.
Funds have increasingly bought into the market. Commodity
funds have not been net sellers of soybeans since Feb. 9, trade
sources said. Funds on Tuesday bought 18,000 corn contacts, the
most so far this year, in addition to 8,000 soy contracts and
4,000 wheat contracts.
CBOT March corn finished 9 cents higher at $6.53-1/2 per
bushel, the highest price since Jan. 12, bolstered by surging
soybeans.
USDA forecasts that U.S. corn stocks will shrink to the
lowest levels in 15 years before the fall harvest. Farmers have
held tightly to their grain in hopes of selling at even higher
prices.
"Tight old-crop corn supplies and slow producer selling
remain supportive fundamental factors," analyst Richard Brock of
Brock Associates said in a note to clients.
Wheat futures surged on short-covering. Investment funds
held a record-large short position, according to the Commodities
Futures Trading Commission, making the contract more vulnerable
to big swings in prices as traders seek to cover their shorts.
Grain and oilseed futures were underpinned by supportive
outside markets, with the dollar losing ground against the euro
following an injection of cash from the European Central Bank.
CBOT March wheat ended 16-1/2 cents higher at
$6.62-1/4 per bushel, a gain of 2.6 percent to a near three-week
top.
Prices at 2:49 p.m. CST (2049 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 653.50 9.00 1.4% 1.1%
CBOT soy 1305.25 11.50 0.9% 8.9%
CBOT meal 346.50 5.60 1.6% 12.0%
CBOT soyoil 54.42 -0.04 -0.1% 4.5%
CBOT wheat 662.25 16.50 2.6% 1.5%
CBOT rice 1417.00 -3.00 -0.2% -3.0%
EU wheat 205.75 3.75 1.9% 1.6%
US crude 106.70 -1.86 -1.7% 8.0%
Dow Jones 13,010 29 0.2% 6.5%
Gold 1786.00 19.51 1.1% 14.2%
Euro/dollar 1.3460 0.0065 0.5% 4.0%
Dollar Index 78.2470 -0.3160 -0.4% -2.4%
Baltic Freight 738 8 1.1% -57.5%
(Additional reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid; Editing by
David Gregorio, Bob Burgdorfer and Jim Marshall)