* Soybeans, wheat tick up after Thursday's losses
* Wheat down about 8 pct in two weeks, soy falls 5.5 pct
* Less rain seen for Midwest from tropical depression
* U.S. soy, corn exports fall on record-high prices
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 3 U.S. soybean and wheat edged up
on Friday after a three-day losing streak, but both markets were
on track for a second straight weekly drop as importers slow
purchases after a steep price rally in the last two months.
Corn was largely unchanged in cautious trade ahead of the
next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture report which is
expected to cut yield estimates.
"There are concerns that yields are going to be down, so
people don't want to be short ahead of the USDA report," said
Abah Ofon, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"Even if there is profit taking the downside is going to be
limited."
The front-month corn is on track to end the week half
a percent down, as the market takes a breather after climbing to
a record top last month. The new-crop corn gained more
than 54 percent over the last two months as crops wilted under a
relentless heat in the U.S. grain belt.
The spot-month soybeans have fallen 5.5 percent since
beginning of last week, the biggest two-week drop since May,
after surging more than 28 percent in a drought-fed rally over
the last two months.
Wheat is down more than 3 percent this week, losing
more ground after last week's decline of nearly 5 percent.
On Friday, Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn
rose three quarters of a cent to $7.96-1/2 a bushel by
0244 GMT while actively traded November soy rose 0.4
percent to $16.23-1/2 a bushel. September wheat was up 0.3
percent to $8.67-1/4 a bushel.
There is caution in the market ahead of the USDA's
supply-demand report on Aug. 10 that could further cut the
government's yield and production estimates for U.S. corn and
soybeans while revising down its demand forecasts.
Some also expect the USDA to slash its estimate of the
number of acres of corn that will be harvested due to severe
damage from the drought that covers about two-thirds of the
contiguous United States.
Analysts said attention was also turning to the demand side
of the equation for evidence that this summer's record high
prices had significantly reduced sales of corn and soybeans to
various end-users, including export markets.
Sales of U.S. soybeans to foreign markets last week came to
the smallest total in nine months, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture, while corn sales were 70 percent
smaller than a year earlier.
Mexico bought 1.5 million tonnes of U.S. corn, the USDA
confirmed on Thursday for delivery in the next two marketing
years. It was the biggest single-day sale in over 20 years and
was viewed by analysts as the country ensuring it has supplies
beyond this year's U.S. harvest.
The drought-hit U.S. Midwest will be left high and dry as
fresh weather updates indicate a tropical weather system now at
the edge of the Caribbean Sea will not bring any moisture to the
area when it makes landfall in about 10 days, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Thursday.
There are mounting supply concerns in India, one of Asia's
top grain consumers, with poor monsoon rains.
India's monsoon rains will not be enough to save the country
from its first drought in three years, the weather office said
on Thursday as it forecast that the El Nino weather pattern
should reduce rains again in the second half of the
June-to-September season.
Prices at 0244 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 867.25 2.25 +0.26% -1.39% 862.37 45
CBOT corn 796.50 0.75 +0.09% -0.50% 750.97 54
CBOT soy 1623.50 7.00 +0.43% -0.34% 1572.70 48
CBOT rice $15.81 -$0.07 -0.44% +1.41% $15.33 60
WTI crude $87.47 $0.34 +0.39% -1.62% $86.38 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.217 $0.005 +0.39% +0.12%
USD/AUD 1.047 0.011 +1.04% +0.93%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
