By K.T. Arasu

CHICAGO, Aug 20 Soybeans rallied to a one-month high on Monday while corn prices were the highest in 10 days as the first reports from a crop tour of the Midwest farm belt showed severe damage from the worst drought in half a century.

Images, tweets and news reports from the tour reinforced trade expectations that crop production would shrink below current estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has cut its corn yield forecast more than 40 bushels due to drought damage.

It was a strong technical close for the markets, with corn, soybeans wheat finishing near the highs of the day in what seemed like a resumption of the drought rally toward record peaks after a week-long retreat of prices.

With markets set to reopen in less than two hours, there was fresh fodder for traders. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop progress report said 4 percent of the corn crop had been harvested by Sunday to make for the fastest harvest on record.

Farmers in Missouri -- the No 10 corn state which produced 350 million bushels last year and bore the brunt of the drought -- had harvested 18 percent of their crop, compared with 2 percent a year ago. In No 8 state Kansas which produced 449 million last year, the harvest was 17 percent complete.

At the Chicago Board of Trade, gains in corn and soy helped lift wheat futures which were also supported by expectations that Russia, the world No. 4 exporter, could curb sales due to drought damage in its crop.

"There are tweets from the tour about how poor the crops are," said Charlie Sernatinger, vice president of sales at ABN Amro in Chicago. "That's the main reason (for the rally)."

Scouts on the Pro Farmer crop tour pegged corn yield at 97.8 bushels per acre through the first five stops of one route in Pickaway, Fayette, Madison, Clark and Champaign counties in Ohio.

The tally compared with about 161.3 bushels last year and 165.4 bushels over the past three years.

FIELD AFTER CORN FIELD CUT FOR SILAGE

In South Dakota, scouts came across field after field where corn had been harvested for silage to feed on-farm cattle -- which means less corn being harvested for grain.

After surveying five corn fields in southwest South Dakota, the average corn yield was pegged at 50 bushels per acre, compared with 127.8 bushels a year ago and the three-year average of 140.9 bushels.

Analysts also attributed the gains in corn and soybeans to active buying by hedge funds and grain companies and the need to temper demand so that supplies do not run out.

"USDA has a lot more cutting to do," said grains analyst Dan Basse of AgResource Co in Chicago, referring to lower crop estimates. "Don't know who will have to go without it."

Analysts are expecting the surge in prices to reduce the amount of grain used by various industries, including livestock and ethanol.

Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose 2.0 percent to end at $8.23-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Aug. 10. November soybeans rose 2.3 percent to $16.83-1/2, the highest since July 20.

December wheat rose 0.9 percent to $9.02-3/4 per bushel.

Although corn prices have retreated 4 percent from the record high of $8.49 set on Aug. 10, they have gained 58 percent since June 1. Similarly, although spot soybeans have fallen about 6 percent from the all-time high of $17.77-3/4 per bushel set on July 20, they are still up 32 percent from June 1.

Wheat futures were also supported by continued speculation that Russia could curb its exports due to a poor crop.

Russia's two main grain market analyst groups cut their 2012 grain and wheat harvest forecasts on Monday after the start of harvesting campaigns in the Urals and Siberia showed weak crop prospects.