* Corn slides 1 percent, front-month contract hits 5-mth low
* USDA pegs corn stocks above market expectations
* Soybeans hit fresh contract low on USDA estimates
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, July 1 U.S. corn futures fell nearly 1
percent on Tuesday to hit a fresh five-month low and extending
two-day losses to nearly 5 percent after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture surpassed market expectations with projections for
ample supplies.
Wheat fell, while soybeans fell nearly 0.5 percent to a near
four-month low, as the USDA surprised the market with record
production estimates.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn futures fell
0.88 percent to $4.20-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since January 21.
September corn futures, the most actively traded
contract, fell 0.9 percent to $4.15 a bushel, hitting a fresh
contract low.
"The USDA report from last night continues to weigh," said
Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist, ANZ Bank. "There will
be funds trying to close positions and limit losses."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. corn stocks as
of June 1 were 3.85 billion bushels, up 39 percent from a year
ago, and above the trade guess of 3.72 billion.
Corn planting was seen at 91.6 million acres, implying a
crop of almost 13.9 billion bushels, just below the record,
using a projected yield of 165.3 bushels per acre.
Adding to pressure, analysts said, was confirmation that
recent wet weather across the key growing conditions aided
crops.
U.S. corn crop improved and soybean ratings held steady at
their highest in 20 years due to warm temperatures and rain in
key production areas of the Midwest, the U.S. government said on
Monday.
Ratings for corn topped analysts' expectations while soybean
ratings were in line with market forecasts.
November soybean futures fell 0.45 percent to $11.52 a
bushel, just above the session low of $11.48-1/2 a bushel, the
lowest since March 3. Soybeans closed down 5.8 percent on
Monday, the biggest single session loss ever for the contract.
Dalian Commodity Exchange January soybean futures
fell nearly 3 percent on the USDA forecast.
USDA reported June 1 soybean stocks at 405 million bushels,
above the average trade estimate of 378 million.
USDA forecast soybean plantings up 11 percent on the year to
a record high 84.8 million acres. Projected harvested acreage
will be a record by more than 7.4 million acres.
September wheat futures fell 0.22 percent to $5.76-1/4
a bushel, having closed down 2.7 percent on Monday.
Grains prices at 0321 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 576.25 -1.25 -0.22% -2.95% 609.47 28
CBOT corn 420.50 -3.75 -0.88% -5.08% 452.69 21
CBOT soy 1152.00 -5.25 -0.45% -6.19% 1257.23 33
CBOT rice $13.53 -$0.04 -0.29% -0.18% $13.77 49
WTI crude $105.60 $0.23 +0.22% -0.13% $104.71 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.369 $0.000 -0.03% +0.29%
USD/AUD 0.941 -0.002 -0.19% -0.07%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)