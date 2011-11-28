* Gains seen limited unless economic outlook improves

* China may step up corn, soy imports on lower prices (Adds details, quotes)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, Nov 28 U.S. corn, wheat and soybeans rebounded on Monday from recent setbacks, tracking widespread gains in commodity markets linked to hopes that euro zone leaders may come up with steps to help resolve the regions' debt crisis.

"We're still having macroeconomic sentiment very much in the driving seat," Barclays Capital analyst Sudakshina Unnikrishnan, adding choppy trading linked to the changing economic outlook would continue for the near-term.

"I think any strong gains are unlikely at this time unless they are backed by a significant improvement in terms of the broader economic picture," she added.

Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery rose 10-1/2 cents or 1.8 percent to $6.00-1/2 a bushel by 1330 GMT. The contract touched $5.87 on Friday, its lowest level since early October.

"The market is taking direction from the developments in the euro zone, there is talk of an IMF fund to help Italy," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

The euro rebounded, buoyed by stock markets after an unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa that 600 billion euros could be made available at a rate of between 4-5 percent to give Italy breathing space for 18 months.

An IMF spokesperson said there were no discussions with the Italian authorities on a programme for IMF financing and the amount the paper cited was well above the Fund's entire loan stock.

"Investors remain nervous most of all against a background of year-end closing of positions," said analysts at French farm consultancy Agritel. "The key for price direction will continue to depend on macroeconomic developments for a while longer."

CHINA IMPORTS

CBOT March wheat gained 1.7 percent to $5.99 a bushel, while January milling wheat in Paris climbed 0.8 percent to 182.50 euros a tonne.

The recent decline in grain prices has not led to a strong increase in export demand. U.S. corn export sales last week at 350,000 tonnes were below trade expectations for 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes.

Traders anticipated China would show an interest in corn, as prices have slipped below the psychologically important $6 mark.

"It is mainly Europe which is impacting the market but the bullish sentiment is that China is expected to increase soybean imports," Ker said. "There are expectations that China could also buy more corn at these levels."

CBOT March soybeans rose 14-1/2 cents or 1.3 percent to $11.30-1/4 a bushel.

China was expected to import about 13 million tonnes of the oilseed in the first quarter, which is 18.5 percent higher than the year-ago period, the official China National Grain and Oils Information Centre (www.grain.gov.cn) said in a report Friday.

"China is currently stockpiling (soybeans) domestically but I think with domestic production also being tight you are likely to see a pick-up in imports (over the next few months)," Barcap's Unnikrishnan said. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by William Hardy)