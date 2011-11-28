* Gains seen limited unless economic outlook improves
* China may step up corn, soy imports on lower prices
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, Nov 28 U.S. corn, wheat and
soybeans rebounded on Monday from recent setbacks, tracking
widespread gains in commodity markets linked to hopes that euro
zone leaders may come up with steps to help resolve the regions'
debt crisis.
"We're still having macroeconomic sentiment very much in the
driving seat," Barclays Capital analyst Sudakshina Unnikrishnan,
adding choppy trading linked to the changing economic outlook
would continue for the near-term.
"I think any strong gains are unlikely at this time unless
they are backed by a significant improvement in terms of the
broader economic picture," she added.
Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery rose
10-1/2 cents or 1.8 percent to $6.00-1/2 a bushel by 1330 GMT.
The contract touched $5.87 on Friday, its lowest level since
early October.
"The market is taking direction from the developments in the
euro zone, there is talk of an IMF fund to help Italy," said Ker
Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
The euro rebounded, buoyed by stock markets after an
unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa that 600 billion
euros could be made available at a rate of between 4-5 percent
to give Italy breathing space for 18 months.
An IMF spokesperson said there were no discussions
with the Italian authorities on a programme for IMF
financing and the amount the paper cited was well above the
Fund's entire loan stock.
"Investors remain nervous most of all against a background
of year-end closing of positions," said analysts at French farm
consultancy Agritel. "The key for price direction will continue
to depend on macroeconomic developments for a while longer."
CHINA IMPORTS
CBOT March wheat gained 1.7 percent to $5.99 a bushel,
while January milling wheat in Paris climbed 0.8 percent
to 182.50 euros a tonne.
The recent decline in grain prices has not led to a strong
increase in export demand. U.S. corn export sales last week at
350,000 tonnes were below trade expectations for 400,000 to
600,000 tonnes.
Traders anticipated China would show an interest in corn, as
prices have slipped below the psychologically important $6 mark.
"It is mainly Europe which is impacting the market but the
bullish sentiment is that China is expected to increase soybean
imports," Ker said. "There are expectations that China could
also buy more corn at these levels."
CBOT March soybeans rose 14-1/2 cents or 1.3 percent
to $11.30-1/4 a bushel.
China was expected to import about 13 million tonnes of the
oilseed in the first quarter, which is 18.5 percent higher than
the year-ago period, the official China National Grain and Oils
Information Centre (www.grain.gov.cn) said in a report Friday.
"China is currently stockpiling (soybeans) domestically but
I think with domestic production also being tight you are likely
to see a pick-up in imports (over the next few months),"
Barcap's Unnikrishnan said.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore
by William Hardy)