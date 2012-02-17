* Wheat to one-week top on exports, concerns about Ukraine

* Soybeans advance on U.S. soy sales to China

* Worries about South American crops persist

* Greece bailout hopes lend support (Updates with closing prices)

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Feb 17 Wheat, corn and soybean futures advanced ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend on Friday on export demand for all three commodities and optimism about a debt deal for Greece that bolstered risk sentiment.

Wheat posted the biggest gains at the Chicago Board of Trade, rising 2.4 percent and touching a one-week high on short-covering and news of a fresh sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat to Egypt.

Concerns that Ukraine will limit wheat exports lent support. The Ekonomicheskie Izvestia newspaper reported that Ukrainian grain traders have agreed to limit wheat exports to 1.7 million tonnes in February-July following a request from the government, which is concerned about supply to the domestic market.

Ukraine expects to lose a large share of its winter grains this year due to bad weather.

"Anything that solidifies (Ukraine) not being a player in the short run here in the export market is supportive," said Dan Cekander, analyst with Newedge USA in Chicago.

Soybeans and corn also climbed, with soybeans hitting a four-month high on Friday on a record-large sale of U.S. soybeans to China and lingering questions about crop production in South America.

At the CBOT, March soybeans settled up 9-1/4 cents at $12.67-1/2 per bushel after reaching $12.73-1/4, the highest spot price on the continuous chart since Oct. 14, 2011.

March wheat ended up 15-1/4 cents at $6.44 a bushel and March corn up 5-1/2 cents at $6.41-3/4 a bushel

U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Soybeans rose after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said exporters reported sales of 2.92 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the largest single U.S. soybean sale on record. The deal was reported two days after a Chinese delegation signed agreements in Iowa to buy millions of tonnes of the oilseed.

All but 173,000 tonnes were intended for delivery in the 2012/13 marketing year that begins Sept. 1, 2012, with the rest for delivery in the current marketing year.

"These are big numbers and it tells you the seriousness of China pricing," said Don Roose, analyst and president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "That is a big number for a new-crop bean sale."

Soybeans drew additional support from concerns about South American supplies. Argentina's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday estimated the country's 2011/12 soybean harvest at 43.5 million to 45 million tonnes, well below USDA's current forecast of 48 million.

"Everybody is bullish again. The Argentine numbers were below everybody's expectations, the vessel lineup in Brazil is huge and their cash (market) is really strong since there's not much moving," said Paul Haugens, vice president for Newedge USA in Chicago.

CBOT soybeans rose 3.1 percent for the week, their fourth weekly rise in five weeks. Wheat was up 2.2 percent for the week and corn ended the week up 1.6 percent.

Along with the soybean and wheat sales, USDA also confirmed sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to South Korea and 20,000 tonnes of U.S. soyoil to Morocco.

HOPES FOR GREECE

All the grains drew support from hopes of a long-awaited Greek bailout deal. World stocks hit a 6-1/2 month peak and the euro rallied as optimism that Greece will seal a long-awaited bailout deal next week fueled risk appetite.

"You've got the equities markets at four-year highs," said Mike Zuzolo with Global Commodity Analytics in Lafayette, Indiana. "If real demand is coming back and the global economy is healing up, you would think the index funds would want to start buying commodities more aggressively, given where the equities are." Prices at 2:29 p.m. CST (2029 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 641.75 5.50 0.9% -0.7% CBOT soy 1267.50 9.25 0.7% 5.8% CBOT meal 332.50 1.70 0.5% 7.5% CBOT soyoil 53.40 0.35 0.7% 2.5% CBOT wheat 628.75 15.25 2.4% -3.7% CBOT rice 1413.50 -16.50 -1.2% -3.2% EU wheat 217.75 5.00 2.4% 7.5% US crude 103.44 1.13 1.1% 4.7% Dow Jones 12,965 61 0.5% 6.1% Gold 1723.56 -4.84 -0.3% 10.2% Euro/dollar 1.3153 0.0019 0.1% 1.6% Dollar Index 79.3490 0.0010 0.0% -1.0% Baltic Freight 717 -6 -0.8% -58.7%

* In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except soymeal (dollars) and EU wheat (euros). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; editing by Jim Marshall)