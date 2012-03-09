* USDA cuts Brazil soy crop 9 pct since Dec, Argentina 11 pct

* U.S. wheat ending stocks seen lower than expected

* Informa raises U.S. corn, soy planting views (Updates with closing prices, fund totals, adds quote)

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, March 9 Soybeans closed slightly lower on profit-taking after rising to the highest level in 5-1/2 months on Friday fueled by larger-than-expected cuts to the crop in drought-hit South America.

There was also pressure from spreading activity, with traders selling soybeans and buying corn.

Grain markets shrugged off pressure from a sharply higher dollar, on technical and fund buying of corn and after the U.S. government lowered its view of end-of-season wheat supplies. Both later pared gains on limited follow-though buying and profit-taking.

"The report started things out a little lower and then we had some fund buying come in," said Paul Georgy, president of Allendale Inc. "That caused a lot of stop activations and buying to kick in to run the market up sharply. From there we settled back down."

Drought in South America reduced the soybean crop in Brazil, the world's No. 1 exporter, by 9 percent in the past three months and the crop in Argentina by 11 percent, the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) said, with the cuts larger than traders had expected.

"My sense is that while the South American (soy) crops are still lower than the USDA indicated today, USDA made, for them, a fairly aggressive reduction," said Anne Frick, analyst at Jefferies Bache.

Soybeans also slipped because of unwinding of soymeal-soyoil spreads, said Mike Zuzolo, analyst at Global Commodity Analytics.

"That spread has been red-hot and led the bean market higher for several weeks at the expense of the bean oil going down, and I think you're seeing a very big position unwinding of that bean meal-bean oil spread," Zuzolo said.

The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade May soybean contract slipped 0.06 percent, or 3/4 cent, to $13.37-3/4 per bushel, but ended the week up 0.4 percent for a fourth consecutive weekly climb.

SOYBEANS OVERBOUGHT

Soybeans set the upward tone for grains, even if corn and wheat were stronger, because of overbought conditions, said Arlan Suderman, market analyst at Farm Futures magazine.

"If you look at the pattern this winter, it has been for corn and wheat to grind higher until it reaches a crop report, then crash, and then we grind higher," Suderman said. "We took corn down the last couple of days, so we flushed that (cyclical dip) out."

New-crop corn and soybean contracts were anchored by expectations for a jump in U.S. seedings this spring. Analysis firm Informa Economics at mid-morning raised its corn seeding estimate to 95.513 million acres (38.65 million hectares) from 94.748 million acres, according to the trade sources.

Informa also bumped up U.S. soybean plantings to 75.128 million acres from 74.568 million acres, the trade said, and trimmed all-wheat plantings to 57.745 million acres from 57.9 million acres.

Benchmark May corn gained 1.5 percent, or 9-1/2 cents, to $6.45 per bushel, rising for the first time in four sessions but ending the week down 1.5 percent. Technical buying and rumors of China purchases added to support, although cash traders could not confirm any sales to China.

Funds bought a net 10,000 corn contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts and sold a net 3,000 soybean contracts, trade sources said.

USDA pegged 2011/12 global corn ending stocks at 124.53 million tonnes, above an average of analysts' estimates for 123.469 million and below USDA's forecast in February for 125.350 million tonnes.

Despite crop damage in South America, USDA left its estimates unchanged for U.S. corn and soybean ending stocks. Traders had been expecting some reductions on the grounds U.S. exports would rise to make up for the shortfall in South America.

Chicago May wheat gained 1.3 percent, or 8-1/4 cents, to $6.43 per bushel, but declined 4.7 percent in the week.

Larger exports will reduce 2011/12 U.S. wheat stocks to 825 million bushels, versus higher expectations for 836 million bushels, according to the USDA, while its forecast for world wheat supplies at the end of the season was also surprisingly low.

"The friendly one was wheat," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst with Northstar Commodities. "Even though the numbers were neutral to a little on the friendly side, we sold off pretty hard in these markets coming in."

Wheat's gains were held in check by forecasts for rain in hard red winter wheat growing areas of the U.S. Plains as well as spring wheat production areas, said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.

Prices at 2:11 p.m. CST (2011 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 645.00 9.50 1.5% -0.2% CBOT soy 1337.75 -0.75 -0.1% 11.6% CBOT meal 362.70 -4.50 -1.2% 17.2% CBOT soyoil 54.27 0.88 1.7% 4.2% CBOT wheat 643.00 8.25 1.3% -1.5% CBOT rice 1415.50 22.50 1.6% -3.1% EU wheat 209.00 5.25 2.6% 3.2% US crude 107.33 0.75 0.7% 8.6% Dow Jones 12,926 18 0.1% 5.8% Gold 1711.76 12.42 0.7% 9.5% Euro/dollar 1.3114 -0.0164 -1.2% 1.3% Dollar Index 79.9880 0.8490 1.1% -0.2% Baltic Freight 824 12 1.5% -52.6% (Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Sam Nelson and KT Arasu in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)