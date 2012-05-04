* US corn futures climb, with biggest gains in May

* Holders of short positions get "squeezed" -analyst

* Soybeans turn higher, while wheat lags (Adds closing prices)

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, May 4 U.S. corn futures jumped in nearby contracts on Friday, shaking off early losses as shrinking grain supplies sparked a rally in cash prices.

May corn, the front-month contract that is in delivery, closed up 11-1/2 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $6.62-1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. July corn gained 5-3/4 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $6.20-1/4 a bushel.

The rally ignited in the cash market, traders said, as supplies of corn left over from last year's harvest are dwindling. Farmers, who anticipate higher prices, remain reluctant to sell.

The lack of available corn "squeezed" investors who still held short positions in the May contract into paying up to exit the positions, said Tim Hannagan, analyst for PFG Best.

"You're seeing a squeeze in that May contract," he said. "The cash is higher than the May futures. Farmers won't bring any grain to market."

Demand for corn has been strong after a recent dip in prices.

On Friday mornings, CIF basis bids for corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast rose sharply, with basis bids and offers up 3 cents for shipment in July and 4 cents for shipment in the first half of August, traders said.

Private exporters sold 356,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico and South Korea, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

U.S. corn export sales soared to a 21-year high last week on the back of active buying by China, which snapped up nearly 3 million tonnes of the grain to rebuild stocks and tamp down its near-record-high domestic prices.

SOY TURNS UP

Strong demand also helped soybean futures rebound from early declines linked to falling crude oil prices.

The USDA reported private exporters struck deals to sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destination on Friday.

Foreign demand for U.S. soybeans has increased due to crop losses in drought-hit South America, which competes with the United States for export business.

Soybeans for July delivery ended up 4-3/4 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $14.78-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat futures slipped due to estimates for large global supplies.

Kansas, the country's top wheat-producing state, appeared to be on track to harvest its largest hard red winter wheat crop since 2003, according to an annual crop tour that ended Thursday.

"You're throwing a lot of wheat on the market," said Jim McCormick, senior trading adviser for Allendale.

July wheat lost 6 cents, or 1 percent, at $6.09-1/2 a bushel.

INFORMA PEGS CROPS

Private analytical firm Informa Economics raised its outlook for U.S. winter wheat production by 1.5 percent to 1.656 billion bushels, traders said.

Informa raised its estimate for U.S soy plantings by 2.2 percent to 75.822 million acres (30.68 million hectares), topping the USDA's estimate of 73.9 million acres, they said.

The firm trimmed its estimate for U.S. corn plantings by 0.3 percent to 96.124 million acres. That also was still above USDA's last estimate, for 95.9 million acres. Prices at 12:21 p.m. CDT (1721 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 668.25 17.50 2.7% 3.4% CBOT soy 1473.00 4.25 0.3% 22.9% CBOT meal 428.50 3.30 0.8% 38.5% CBOT soyoil 53.20 -0.60 -1.1% 2.1% CBOT wheat 605.75 -2.50 -0.4% -7.2% CBOT rice 1475.50 -18.00 -1.2% 1.0% EU wheat 219.50 2.00 0.9% 8.4% US crude 97.86 -4.68 -4.6% -1.0% Dow Jones 13,043 -164 -1.2% 6.8% Gold 1642.76 6.56 0.4% 5.0% Euro/dollar 1.3088 -0.0062 -0.5% 1.1% Dollar Index 79.4880 0.2670 0.3% -0.9% Baltic Freight 1157 0 0.0% -33.4%

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral and Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by William Hardy, Marguerita Choy and Leslie Gevirtz)