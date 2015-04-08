* Traders position ahead of USDA's monthly WASDE report * Wheat finds support at Tuesday's low * Plunging oil prices pressure soy complex (Recasts; adds new analyst quote, U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs HAMBURG/SINGAPORE) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, April 8 U.S. wheat futures fell on Wednesday on forecasts for rain in the U.S. Plains states which will help crop development in that parched region, traders said. Corn futures also weakened as traders staked out positions ahead of a government report that was expected to boost projections for corn supplies at the end of the crop year. Soybeans were trading slightly lower, pressured by falling crude oil prices and expectations for record plantings across the U.S. Midwest, traders said. Wheat, which has fallen 2.4 percent so far this week, was on track for its third straight loss. "Recent heat (80s to mid-90s degrees Fahrenheit) eases after today in the southern Plains," Commodity Weather Group said in a research note. "Model support continues to gradually build for beneficial rains Saturday to Monday and again in the 11-to-15-day (forecast), with additional chances also in the 16-to-30-day." The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat contract was down 1-1/4 cents at $5.24-3/4 a bushel at 10:58 CDT (1558 GMT) while May K.C. hard red winter wheat futures, which track the crop grown in the U.S. Plains, were off 2-3/4 cents at $5.62-1/2 a bushel. CBOT wheat found some technical support after the May contract neared Tuesday's low of $5.17-3/4 a bushel. CBOT May corn was 4-1/2 cents lower at $3.78-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Agriculture Department was expected to boost its 2014/15 corn ending stocks projection to 1.854 billion bushels, the most in nine years, in its monthly report on Thursday. CBOT May soybeans were 1 cent lower at $9.70 a bushel. Oil prices slid on Wednesday after U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed the largest weekly build in U.S. crude inventories since 2001. Record monthly output from Saudi Arabia also weighed on the oil market. Name Last Pct Net Pvs Close Change Change CORN MAY5 378.25 -1.24 -4.75 383 SOYBEANS MAY5 970.25 -0.08 -0.75 971 SOY MEAL MAY5 319.3 -0.13 -0.4 319.7 SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 30.86 -0.55 -0.17 31.03 WHEAT SRW MAY5 524.5 -0.29 -1.5 526 ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.655 -0.23 -0.025 10.68 M.WHEAT EUR SE/d 190.25 -0.39 -0.75 191 LIGHT CRUDE MAY5 51.57 -4.46 -2.41 53.98 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17,897.44 0.12 22.02 17,875.42 (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Dale Hudson and G Crosse)