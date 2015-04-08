* Traders position ahead of USDA's monthly WASDE report
* Wheat finds support at Tuesday's low
* Plunging oil prices pressure soy complex
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, April 8 U.S. wheat futures fell on
Wednesday on forecasts for rain in the U.S. Plains states which
will help crop development in that parched region, traders said.
Corn futures also weakened as traders staked out positions
ahead of a government report that was expected to boost
projections for corn supplies at the end of the crop year.
Soybeans were trading slightly lower, pressured by falling
crude oil prices and expectations for record plantings across
the U.S. Midwest, traders said.
Wheat, which has fallen 2.4 percent so far this week, was on
track for its third straight loss.
"Recent heat (80s to mid-90s degrees Fahrenheit) eases after
today in the southern Plains," Commodity Weather Group said in a
research note. "Model support continues to gradually build for
beneficial rains Saturday to Monday and again in the
11-to-15-day (forecast), with additional chances also in the
16-to-30-day."
The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter
wheat contract was down 1-1/4 cents at $5.24-3/4 a bushel
at 10:58 CDT (1558 GMT) while May K.C. hard red winter wheat
futures, which track the crop grown in the U.S. Plains,
were off 2-3/4 cents at $5.62-1/2 a bushel.
CBOT wheat found some technical support after the May
contract neared Tuesday's low of $5.17-3/4 a bushel.
CBOT May corn was 4-1/2 cents lower at $3.78-1/2 a
bushel.
The U.S. Agriculture Department was expected to boost its
2014/15 corn ending stocks projection to 1.854 billion bushels,
the most in nine years, in its monthly report on Thursday.
CBOT May soybeans were 1 cent lower at $9.70 a bushel.
Oil prices slid on Wednesday after U.S. Energy Information
Administration data showed the largest weekly build in U.S.
crude inventories since 2001. Record monthly output from Saudi
Arabia also weighed on the oil market.
Name Last Pct Net Pvs Close
Change Change
CORN MAY5 378.25 -1.24 -4.75 383
SOYBEANS MAY5 970.25 -0.08 -0.75 971
SOY MEAL MAY5 319.3 -0.13 -0.4 319.7
SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 30.86 -0.55 -0.17 31.03
WHEAT SRW MAY5 524.5 -0.29 -1.5 526
ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.655 -0.23 -0.025 10.68
M.WHEAT EUR SE/d 190.25 -0.39 -0.75 191
LIGHT CRUDE MAY5 51.57 -4.46 -2.41 53.98
DJ INDU AVERAGE 17,897.44 0.12 22.02 17,875.42
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; editing by Dale Hudson and G Crosse)