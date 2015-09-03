* Chicago, Paris wheat fall to fresh contract lows

* CBOT wheat hits lowest level since June 2010

* K.C. wheat hits lowest level since April 2007

* Egypt tender keeps focus on stiff export competition (Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds analyst comment, changes dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Sept 3 U.S. wheat futures sank to multiyear lows on Thursday, weighed down by ample supplies and weak demand for U.S. exports, traders said.

A hefty supply base also sparked a sell-off in corn, which hit its lowest level since mid-June, while soybeans sagged on technical selling and rising harvest expectations.

The Chicago Board of Trade reported heavy deliveries against expiring wheat and corn contracts on Wednesday evening, reflecting the easy availability of supplies on the cash market.

K.C. hard red winter wheat fell to its lowest price since April 4, 2007, during Thursday's trading session while CBOT soft red winter wheat hits its lowest level since June 30, 2010.

Export demand has picked up as prices have fallen but U.S. supplies remain uncompetitive on the global market.

Egypt's government buyer is holding an import tender on Thursday and traders are waiting to see if Black Sea origins continue their clean sweep of sales this season. There was no U.S. wheat offered for sale in the deal.

"No matter what the price, it seems like the U.S. can't do much in terms of export business," said Mike Krueger, president of the Money Farm, a grain market advisory service near Fargo, North Dakota. "You have everyone running for cover."

CBOT December soft red winter wheat was down 11-1/4 cents at $4.67-3/4 a bushel at 11:02 a.m. CDT (1602 GMT) while K.C. December hard red winter wheat dropped 6-1/2 cents to $4.68-1/4 a bushel. Both contracts set fresh lows on Thursday.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said weekly export sales of wheat for 2015/16 shipment totalled 277,500 tonnes, near the low end of expectations.

CBOT December corn was down 5-1/2 cents at $3.62 a bushel while CBOT November soybeans were off 2-3/4 cents at $8.71-1/4 a bushel.

Forecasts for good weather that will help shepherd both corn and soybean crops toward maturity around the U.S. Midwest have bolstered harvest expectations.

Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its projections for corn and soybeans on Thursday, the third closely watched company to issue a robust harvest outlook this week.

"Grain markets are moving lower with wheat prices down on ample world supply, while corn and soy face the prospect of the imminent start to the U.S. harvest," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by William Hardy and Matthew Lewis)