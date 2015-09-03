* Chicago, Paris wheat fall to fresh contract lows
* CBOT wheat hits lowest level since June 2010
* K.C. wheat hits lowest level since April 2007
* Egypt tender keeps focus on stiff export competition
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Sept 3 U.S. wheat futures sank to
multiyear lows on Thursday, weighed down by ample supplies and
weak demand for U.S. exports, traders said.
A hefty supply base also sparked a sell-off in corn, which
hit its lowest level since mid-June, while soybeans sagged on
technical selling and rising harvest expectations.
The Chicago Board of Trade reported heavy deliveries against
expiring wheat and corn contracts on Wednesday evening,
reflecting the easy availability of supplies on the cash market.
K.C. hard red winter wheat fell to its lowest price
since April 4, 2007, during Thursday's trading session while
CBOT soft red winter wheat hits its lowest level since
June 30, 2010.
Export demand has picked up as prices have fallen but U.S.
supplies remain uncompetitive on the global market.
Egypt's government buyer is holding an import tender on
Thursday and traders are waiting to see if Black Sea origins
continue their clean sweep of sales this season. There was no
U.S. wheat offered for sale in the deal.
"No matter what the price, it seems like the U.S. can't do
much in terms of export business," said Mike Krueger, president
of the Money Farm, a grain market advisory service near Fargo,
North Dakota. "You have everyone running for cover."
CBOT December soft red winter wheat was down 11-1/4
cents at $4.67-3/4 a bushel at 11:02 a.m. CDT (1602 GMT) while
K.C. December hard red winter wheat dropped 6-1/2 cents
to $4.68-1/4 a bushel. Both contracts set fresh lows on
Thursday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said
weekly export sales of wheat for 2015/16 shipment totalled
277,500 tonnes, near the low end of expectations.
CBOT December corn was down 5-1/2 cents at $3.62 a
bushel while CBOT November soybeans were off 2-3/4 cents
at $8.71-1/4 a bushel.
Forecasts for good weather that will help shepherd both corn
and soybean crops toward maturity around the U.S. Midwest have
bolstered harvest expectations.
Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its
projections for corn and soybeans on Thursday, the third closely
watched company to issue a robust harvest outlook this week.
"Grain markets are moving lower with wheat prices down on
ample world supply, while corn and soy face the prospect of the
imminent start to the U.S. harvest," said Paul Deane, senior
agricultural economist at ANZ Bank.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris)