By Sam Nelson and Michael Hirtzer

CHICAGO, July 20 U.S. corn and soybeans rose to record highs on Friday, extending the biggest gains in 2-1/2 years, as scorching temperatures and a relentless drought baked crops in America's heartland, including top producing states Iowa and Illinois.

Expected crop shortfalls and surging prices, with corn and soybean posting their fifth straight week of gains, prompted the United Nations agriculture agency to talk of a "serious situation" though not yet a food crisis.

The new-crop contracts for each crop jumped 2 percent to contract highs at the Chicago Board of Trade, with the extreme drought conditions forecast to continue through early August, a time when soybeans are most vulnerable.

"Everything today is focused on the weather for soybeans," said Karl Setzer, analyst at MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. "Historically, August is when the soy yield is determined, but because everything is early this year, we are seeing the buying interest show up earlier."

CBOT soybeans for August delivery ended 23-3/4 cents higher at $17.57-1/2 per bushel after earlier hitting a record peak of $17.77-3/4. New-crop November beans gained 34 cents to $16.86-1/4 after hitting a contract high earlier in the session.

Some 16 percent of the soy crop was setting pods at the beginning of the week, nearly double the average pace for this time of year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said.

Rains this week provided little relief from the most extensive U.S. drought in 56 years, said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather.

CBOT September corn jumped to a record $8.28-3/4 per bushel before settling at $8.24-1/2, a gain of 16-3/4 cents.

New-crop December gained 17-1/4 cents to $7.95-3/4 and has risen more than 50 percent in a month.

"We know we've lost corn yield but we don't know how much," Setzer said.

CBOT wheat gained 8-1/4 cents to $9.43-1/4, with the winter wheat crop already harvested and escaping the wrath of the worst drought in more than half a century. Wheat gained 12 percent for the week for the fifth straight week of gains.

"It will be dry and very hot in the area with temperatures in the 100s (degrees Fahrenheit) in St. Louis Sunday through Thursday, reaching 106 F on Wednesday," said Keeney.

The high heat was expected for much of the central and western Midwest.

The rapid price surge was worrying, and prices could rise even further in the coming weeks, driven by U.S. corn, Abdolreza Abbassian, senior economist and grain expert at the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), told Reuters.

"It is a serious situation which has to be monitored closely but it is too early to refer to it as a food crisis situation," he said. "We do not see any production or supply problems with rice. That is very important for food security of millions of people around the world."

Andrew Woodhouse, a Sydney-based analyst at Advance Trading Australasia, said: "It's burning each day."

DROUGHT COULD STAY TO END-OCTOBER

The U.S. Midwest is enduring its worst drought since 1956, which shows little sign of abating.

A weather report from the Drought Monitor showed the drought was expanding. Half of the Midwest was in severe to exceptional drought, up from about a third of the region a week earlier.

Hotter-than-normal temperatures were expected through October in most of the contiguous 48 states, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said, and did not rule out drought continuing past October.

It said there was a chance of the El Nino anomaly which could mean more excessive heat and dryness by the end of 2012. El Nino is characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific.

With temperatures soaring, prices have followed suit, and high prices for corn and soybeans in the world's largest grain-exporting nation are beginning to dent export sales. Concerns were growing that high prices could trigger a crisis like that of 2008, when food shortages triggered riots in some countries.

Prices at 2:27 p.m. CDT (1926 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 824.50 16.75 2.1% 27.5% CBOT soy 1757.50 23.75 1.4% 46.6% CBOT meal 543.00 11.00 2.1% 75.5% CBOT soyoil 54.36 -0.04 -0.1% 4.4% CBOT wheat 943.25 8.25 0.9% 44.5% CBOT rice 1553.50 4.00 0.3% 6.4% EU wheat 269.75 2.25 0.8% 33.2% US crude 91.56 -1.22 -1.3% -7.4% Dow Jones 12,831 -112 -0.9% 5.0% Gold 1584.40 3.11 0.2% 1.3% Euro/dollar 1.2161 -0.0118 -1.0% -6.1% Dollar Index 83.4700 0.5910 0.7% 4.1% Baltic Freight 1037 -16 -1.5% -40.3% (Reporting by Sam Nelson and Michael Hirtzer, additional reporting by by Sybille de La Hamaide, Marion Douet, Colin Packham and Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Anthony Barker, Leslie Gevirtz and Tim Dobbyn)