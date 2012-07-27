* Corn rallies on declining yield expectations

* Soybeans rise as chances for rain decline

* Ag commodities post first weekly drop in five weeks

* Bargain buying, short-covering, weak dollar also supportive (Adds new analyst quote, updates with closing prices)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, July 27 U.S. soybeans, corn and wheat rose o n F riday as chances for weekend rain in the drought-stricken Midwest lessened, showing that investors were not willing to give up on the recent rally that pushed prices to record highs despite choppy trade this week.

Friday's gains, led by soybeans' 2.2 percent jump on the Chicago Board of Trade, were not enough to reverse this week's selloff, the first weekly decline in five weeks. CBOT corn rose 2 percent on Friday and wheat was up 1.6 percent.

"We are back on dry, hot weather for the United States and disappointing rains for the corn and bean belt," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting in Lafayette, Indiana. "We are back to the typical model we have had here the last few weeks where at the end of the week (the market) goes higher in anticipation of more crop condition declines on Monday."

The latest forecast scaled back expectations for rain during the next five days, particularly in Illinois, the second-biggest soybean production state, according to Commodity Weather Group's outlook released Friday morning. Scattered showers were expected in parts of Iowa, South Dakota, southern Minnesota and Illinois, with rainfall totals amounting to half an inch to an inch.

The forecast was critical for soybean development as final yield potential will be determined in the next week around much of the U.S. Midwest. An early planting advanced soybean maturity ahead of the typical schedule.

"As far as the bean crop is concerned, it (rain) would help them but I think the trade wants to see a little more convincing," said Dewey Strickler, president of AgWatch Market Advisors. "They want to see more proof that we got conditions stabilized."

Crop forecasters Lanworth, a unit of Thomson Reuters , and Informa slashed their yield estimates for both corn and soybeans on Friday, illustrating the effects of the worst drought to hit the region since 1956.

"(That) should not come as surprise but is just more added confirmation that we are looking at a smaller crop," said Paul Beere, analyst with Prime Agricultural Consultants.

A round of bargain buying and short-covering also was lending support to agricultural commodities as investors were protecting themselves against a sharp rally on Monday morning if the rains disappoint.

"(There is) a little bit of risk premium starting to flow back in," said Karl Setzer of MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. "We are still in a weather market. There are still (only)limited chances for precipitation."

CBOT new-crop November soybeans ended 34-1/4 cents higher at $16.01-3/4 a bushel. The December corn contract rose 17 cents to $7.93-1/4 a bushel, and CBOT September soft red winter wheat rose 14 cents to $8.98 a bushel.

Front-month corn lost 3.2 percent this week after gaining 42 percent in the past five weeks. Wheat was down 4.8 percent after rising 55 percent since mid-June, and soybeans were down 4.4 percent after climbing 28 percent in the past five weeks.

A falling dollar and surging equities market signaled a "risk-on" trading day, providing further support to investors who had bullish attitudes toward commodities.

As scattered rain this week in the north and east of the U.S. farm belt brought the first significant relief from the drought, agronomists said even a small amount of moisture would help the soybean crop avoid the fate of corn which has been decimated by the unrelenting heat.

Corn yield potential was highly variable in west-central Iowa, scouts on a crop tour said on Friday.

Spring wheat potential in the northern U.S. Plains was 8.2 percent higher than 2011 as an early planting protected the crop from harm when temperatures surged during the summer.

The 2012 U.S. hard red spring wheat crop was projected to yield 44.9 bushels per acre, up from 41.5 bpa in 2011 and up 7.7 percent from the tour's five-year average of 41.7 bpa, scouts on an annual crop tour said on Thursday. Prices at 2:24 p.m. CDT (1924 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 798.50 17.25 2.2% 23.5% CBOT soy 1684.25 28.50 1.7% 40.5% CBOT meal 527.70 8.90 1.7% 70.6% CBOT soyoil 52.04 0.36 0.7% -0.1% CBOT wheat 898.00 14.00 1.6% 37.6% CBOT rice 1560.00 22.00 1.4% 6.8% EU wheat 257.75 1.75 0.7% 27.3% US crude 90.10 0.71 0.8% -8.8% Dow Jones 13,094 206 1.6% 7.2% Gold 1622.60 7.21 0.4% 3.8% Euro/dollar 1.2312 0.0031 0.3% -4.9% Dollar Index 82.6910 -0.1160 -0.1% 3.1% Baltic Freight 933 -25 -2.6% -46.3% In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by John Wallace, Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)