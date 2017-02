SYDNEY Feb 1 U.S. Chicago Board of Trade Wheat futures rose 1.1 percent in early Asian trade on concerns that Russia may look to curb exports and as a cold snap in the Black Sea region and other parts of Europe threats some of the crop.

Russia looks set to impose a duty to curb record grain exports and it would be imposed from April onward, according to plans now under discussion by the Russian government, the head of Russia's grain industry lobby said.

CBOT wheat jumped 1.1 percent to $6.73 per bushel after reaching a 4-week high in the previous session. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)