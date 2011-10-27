* Greek bonds rise after deal on 50 pct face value cut

* But further cuts needed before investors return to Greece

* Bonds could hit new lows if worry over messy default re-appears

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 27 Greek government bond prices are more likely to reach new lows than continue Thursday's rally as the 50 percent nominal loss on the country's debt agreed with private investors is unlikely to be the last.

Greek 10-year bonds , for example, are priced at around 40 percent of face value, compared with around 100 percent -- roughly the same as Germany -- at the end of 2009.

Longer-dated bonds price in even larger losses.

The broad consensus is that a 50 percent private sector loss, intended to cut Greece's debt mountain to 1.2 times its economic output by 2020 from around 1.6 times estimated this year, is too little and that a writedown alone is insufficient to put Greece back on its feet.

"The PSI (private sector involvement) was a necessary condition for Greece. I don't think it is yet sufficient," said Biagio Lapolla, rate strategist at RBS.

"They will need further measures on top of it either via further haircuts or via money from official authorities. You can say with ... confidence that you are not going to have considerable relief on Greek bonds."

ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said investors would probably want to see the debt-to-GDP ratio reduced to 80 percent before considering buying new Greek debt.

To reach that kind of level, he estimated private investors would probably have to take a loss of about 70 percent, but that the European Central Bank, which has bought Greek bonds in the secondary market, and official creditors should also suffer losses.

"The debate about debt restructuring will continue and if they want Greece to attract private investors they will have to accept a haircut on the official holdings as well," he said.

Adjusting prices for a 70 percent loss would push Greek bonds to new lows.

Greek bond yields <0#GRBMK=> were quoted lower on Thursday, with traders saying this reflected a reassessment of expected losses and was not a move backed by investment flows.

Ten-year yields fell 29 basis points to 24.728 percent, five-year yields fell 231 bps to 41.159 percent, while two-year yields fell 471 bps to 92.19 percent.

GROWTH

Part of the price action, though, was the market cheering what was seen as an acceptable compromise on the level of private sector loses, analysts said.

"It might not sound that impressive, but it (also prevents) moral hazard," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, rate strategist at Lloyds Bank.

"If it was 90 percent, Portugal would come along and say 'I want the same' and then Ireland as well. We need something that would help, but not something that extreme that would also reduce Greece's incentive to implement reforms."

Irrespective of the level of write-downs, a return to growth is seen essential if the debt burdens of Greece and other peripheral euro zone states are to become sustainable.

"Some are thinking there will be 50 percent now and another 20 percent next year. But even a 70 percent (haircut) is not enough if you don't have growth," Georgolopoulos said.

Thursday's price moves were more pronounced on short-dated Greek debt because the risk of a near-term messy, uncontrolled and unilateral default was alleviated for the moment.

But with Greece's economy still on life support and a risk that the country will keep missing its fiscal goals agreed with the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund, it was likely those moves would be reversed and new lows hit.

"(At some point) there will be another review (of the IMF/EU deal) and we will be back in the same situation we were a few weeks ago," ING's Giansanti said, referring to the period when Greek bonds were trading at record lows. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)