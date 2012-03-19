LONDON, March 19 An auction to set the payout due to holders of Greek default insurance on Monday fixed a preliminary price of 21.75 cents in the euro for Greek bonds, initial results showed.

A second stage of the auction will determine a final price that represents the amount of money bondholders expect to recoup from investments in Greek bonds, known as the recovery rate.

Holders of credit default swaps will then receive a cash payout equal to the difference between the recovery rate and the full face value of Greek debt. Final results of the auction are due at 1530 GMT. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)