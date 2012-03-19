LONDON, March 19 An auction to set the payout due to holders of Greek default insurance on Monday fixed a fair value price of 21.5 cents in the euro for Greek bonds, final results showed.

This price, known as a recovery rate, means holders of credit default swaps on Greek debt will receive a total payout of $2.5 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)