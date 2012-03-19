BRIEF-Moody's says Bharti's acquisition of Telenor India is credit positive
* Moody's: Bharti's acquisition of Telenor India is credit positive
LONDON, March 19 An auction to set the payout due to holders of Greek default insurance on Monday fixed a fair value price of 21.5 cents in the euro for Greek bonds, final results showed.
This price, known as a recovery rate, means holders of credit default swaps on Greek debt will receive a total payout of $2.5 billion, according to Reuters calculations.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
* Moody's: Bharti's acquisition of Telenor India is credit positive
* Now faces social pressures and a crisis in vital economic sector
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese stocks fell on Friday, with investors staying on the sidelines as a lack of clarity over U.S. economic policies under President Donald Trump and political uncertainty in Europe weighed on sentiment.