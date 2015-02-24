(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON Feb 24 Greek stocks rose 7 percent and bond yields fell as much as 280 basis points on Tuesday after the new government in Athens sent its international lenders a list of economic reforms that would pave the way for a four-month extension of its bailout.

Greece's main stocks index hit its highest in 2-1/2 months, with Greek banks up 14 percent. Ten-year government bond yields dropped 71 basis points to 9.44 percent, while three-year bond yields fell 279 bps to 13.77 percent. (Reporting by London markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)