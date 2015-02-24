(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON Feb 24 Greek stocks rose 7 percent and
bond yields fell as much as 280 basis points on Tuesday after
the new government in Athens sent its international lenders a
list of economic reforms that would pave the way for a
four-month extension of its bailout.
Greece's main stocks index hit its highest in 2-1/2
months, with Greek banks up 14 percent. Ten-year
government bond yields dropped 71 basis points to
9.44 percent, while three-year bond yields fell 279 bps to 13.77
percent.
