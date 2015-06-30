LONDON, June 30 Italian and Spanish bond yields
fell from the day's highs while stocks rose on Tuesday after a
report that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was considering
a last minute aid proposal by the head of the European
Commission.
Greek daily Kathimerini said Tsipras told Brussels he was
considering Jean-Claude Juncker's latest offer after he called a
referendum for Sunday on an earlier proposal.
Italian 10-year bond yields fell from the day's highs to
trade flat on the day at 2.37 percent while Spanish equivalents
were 1 basis point higher at 2.35 percent, also
retreating from the day's peaks.
Benchmark stock indexes in Spain and Italy were in positive
territory and euro zone bank stocks were up 0.8 percent at 0934
GMT, reversing earlier losses. Italian banks Unicredit
and Intesa Sanpaolo were up 1 to 2 percent, while
Spain's Santander and Bankinter were up more
than 1 percent.
(Reporting by London markets team)