NEW YORK Jan 15 Political turmoil in Greece has
hit its financial markets hard, and traders in the U.S. options
market are positioning for a further fall in Greek stocks as the
country heads to a snap election that could determine whether it
leaves the euro zone.
There are few choices for investors who want narrow exposure
to Greece in U.S. markets, but one, the Global X FTSE Greece 20
exchange traded fund, which tracks the Greek equity
market, has seen more active trading in the options market as
traders position for more upheaval.
The ETF has fallen about 50 percent since early March 2014
and hit a two-year low of $12.05 on Jan. 8. Since December
alone, the ETF has lost 20 percent, and daily put activity -
bets on the market continuing to fall - has tripled in the last
two weeks.
The country faces an early national election after its
parliament rejected Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' nominee for
president on Dec. 29. Greece's anti-bailout Syriza party holds a
lead of 3.5 percentage points over Samaras' conservative party,
an opinion poll showed late on Monday.
Financial markets are nervous that a Syriza victory could
trigger a standoff with EU/IMF lenders that results in Greece
leaving the euro zone. The party has vowed to cancel austerity
measures imposed to meet the conditions of Greece's
240-billion-euro ($278 billion) bailout, and to renegotiate debt
obligations.
"In terms of valuations, it looks like the market is pricing
in a very high likelihood of Grexit," JP Morgan analysts said in
a note on Tuesday, referring to the country's exit from the euro
zone.
Traders in the U.S. options market are cautious and are
using puts on the typically lightly-traded GREK fund to hedge
against a further drop in the ETF.
Puts on the Greece ETF have been unusually active with
average daily volume since Dec. 29 of about 3,200 contracts,
about three times the average daily volume over the last 200
days.
Notable recent trades in the options on the ETF include
4,150 February puts at the $12 strike bought on Dec. 22, and
6,000 of them bought on Jan. 6. There was also significant
activity in November when 20,000 March puts at the $15 strike
were bought over two days.
The February and March put positions have been rolled to
from puts in December and earlier months as traders have been
betting against Greece for months now, said Joe Kunkle, founder
of options analytics firm OptionsHawk.com in Boston.
And there is huge expectation for a large move in the ETF's
shares. The 30-day at-the-money implied volatility, a gauge of
the risk of large moves in the ETF, is at 96 percent, or higher
than 97 percent of readings in the last 52 weeks, according to
options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Of course, with these declines, a brave investor could go in
the other direction.
"For an investor wanting a high-risk/potentially high-return
trade, I would say going long Greek stocks makes sense," said
Charles Sizemore, chief investment officer at Sizemore Capital
Management.
"If cooler heads prevail and Greece avoids a messy exit,
Greek stocks are a bargain," he said. "But this is also one of
those trades where you could lose half your money in a hurry if
political events slide out of control."
