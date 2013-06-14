(Corrects last name in paragraph 8)
* Greek 10-year bonds sharply underperform 30-year debt
* Derailed privatisation, bourse downgrade rattle investors
* Greek return to bond markets in 2014 seen out of reach
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 13 Greek 10-year bonds have sharply
underperformed longer-dated debt this week, propelling yields to
levels that suggest Athens will struggle to return to the bond
market next year as planned.
Greece's yields have seen the biggest rise in the euro zone
market this week after a privatisation scheme seen crucial to
meeting the terms of its bailout failed to attract binding bids
and its bourse was downgraded to emerging market status.
Ten-year borrowing costs are back above 10 percent, their
highest since early May, and some analysts say they could hit 15
percent near term as investors fret the era of ample central
bank liquidity, which boosted Greek bonds, could be ending.
The rise in 10-year yields has taken them to more than a
percentage point above those on 30-year debt from around flat
three weeks ago after Fitch upgraded twice-bailed-out Greece's
credit ratings. link.reuters.com/nec88t
When investors demand higher returns to hold short-term
than longer-term debt, they are pricing in increased risk they
will not get their money back. Indeed, many analysts see a
further write-down of Greek debt, after private creditors were
forced to take cuts in the value of their bonds last year, as
inevitable.
Investors usually look at sovereign debt insurance costs
using credit default swaps to gauge default risk but the Greek
CDS market is moribund after last year's debt restructuring.
Just before Greece's debt restructuring in March 2012,
10-year yields were a full 15 percentage points
higher than their 30-year counterparts.
"It's clear that ... the recent Greek rally was just
liquidity driven, with people playing carry trades in this
market rather than buying Greece for fundamental reasons," said
Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING. Carry trades involve
taking cheap loans to buy assets which offer a higher return.
"We can have a further widening and go back to 15 percent in
10-year yields which will mean the market will be closed to them
for the next one or two years."
As borrowing costs tumbled to single digits early last
month, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said Greece aimed to sell
bonds at some point early in 2014, ending four years of
exclusion from international capital markets.
Greece's lenders said last month a partial market return
could be possible next year.
Analysts say that target looks out of reach given the
struggle to meet privatisation targets under the 240 billion
euro bailout that obliges Athens to sell assets and generate
budget surpluses to cut its outsize debt.
Ireland and Portugal, which also obtained EU/IMF rescue
loans, have made more progress than Athens and managed to sell
long-term debt again, moving closer to a bailout exit.
"Greece has been lucky to piggy back on the back of positive
sentiment in Europe...If that comes to a stop that would have a
multiplier effect for Greece," said Athansios Ladopoulos, a
partner and senior fund manager at Swiss Investment Managers.
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson)