DUBAI Oct 13 Gulf stock markets pulled back
slightly on Tuesday after Brent crude oil tumbled 5.3
percent to below $50 a barrel overnight, casting doubt on hopes
that oil may finally have bottomed out.
Qatar's stock index edged down 0.3 percent as
drilling rig provider Gulf International Services,
which had jumped as oil rebounded in the past several days, fell
1.3 percent.
Islamic Holding climbed 2.4 percent, however,
after an extraordinary general assembly of shareholders approved
a 50 percent capital increase via a rights issue.
Gulf Warehousing soared 12.6 percent, largely
because of an adjustment to its reference price as the rights to
subscribe in its capital increase expired.
Dubai's stock index slipped 0.6 percent although
the most heavily traded stock, commodities shipper Gulf
Navigation, jumped 11.0 percent to its highest level
this year. Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.8 percent.
National Bank of Kuwait fell 1.3 percent after
reporting a 9.1 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 64.5
million dinars ($213.8 million), missing estimates; analysts
polled by Reuters had forecast NBK would make a quarterly profit
of 71.0-71.8 million dinars. Kuwait's stock index edged down 0.2
percent.
