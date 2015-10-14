Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
DUBAI Oct 14 Gulf stock markets were sluggish in thin trading volumes early on Wednesday as the weakness of global bourses and the approach of a holiday in many countries on Thursday to mark the Islamic New Year discouraged activity.
Dubai's index edged down 0.4 percent. Unusually, two Islamic insurers were among the 10 most active stocks, with Islamic Arab Insurance up 4.7 percent in the market's heaviest trade and Dubai Islamic Insurance climbing 4.4 percent.
Qatar's index slipped 0.2 percent as Vodafone Qatar , the most heavily traded stock, pulled back 0.8 percent.
But Qatar Islamic Bank edged up 0.2 percent after it reported a 27 percent jump in third-quarter net profit to 514.9 million riyals ($141.4 million), above analysts' average forecast of 479.4 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
April 3 A morale crisis at American International Group Inc could prevent the U.S. insurance company from keeping and hiring the talent it needs to propel it through its financial turnaround, UBS said in an analysis on Monday.