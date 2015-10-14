DUBAI Oct 14 Gulf stock markets were sluggish in thin trading volumes early on Wednesday as the weakness of global bourses and the approach of a holiday in many countries on Thursday to mark the Islamic New Year discouraged activity.

Dubai's index edged down 0.4 percent. Unusually, two Islamic insurers were among the 10 most active stocks, with Islamic Arab Insurance up 4.7 percent in the market's heaviest trade and Dubai Islamic Insurance climbing 4.4 percent.

Qatar's index slipped 0.2 percent as Vodafone Qatar , the most heavily traded stock, pulled back 0.8 percent.

But Qatar Islamic Bank edged up 0.2 percent after it reported a 27 percent jump in third-quarter net profit to 514.9 million riyals ($141.4 million), above analysts' average forecast of 479.4 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)