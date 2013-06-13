June 13 Cash hogs around the U.S. Midwest traded
steady to $2 per cwt higher on Thursday as supplies tightened
and packer demand rose, dealers said.
- Packers were paying up for hogs amid seasonally tight
supply. "Packers are looking to buy more hogs than are
available, so prices are trending higher," an Illinois dealer
said.
- Packers were seen cutting slaughter numbers amid rising
prices, sinking cash margins, and tightening supply, an Indiana
dealer said.
- From Monday to Wednesday, packers processed 1.197 million
hogs, down 20,000 from a week earlier, based on USDA estimates.
- Dealers commented that supplies will tighten further, yet
prices are expected to top out by the end of this week.
- Some of the drop off in supply is attributed to Porcine
Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV), which continues to spread.
- News of additional PEDV breakouts continue, but actual
solid numbers are difficult to come by, a market source said.
- October and December futures seem to be ignoring the
possibility of a PEDV hole, he said.
- The deferred months have rallied nicely. "Technically,
futures are overbought on most contracts, but open interest has
increased nicely on the rally, which is often a positive sign,"
the source said.
- For PEDV updates see: (here)
- U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday estimated
average cash margins at negative $9.45 per head, compared with
Wednesday's negative $7.10, and negative $5.35 a week ago,
according to HedgersEdge.com..
- USDA late on Wednesday quoted the pork carcass cutout
value up for the fifth consecutive day, at $101.26 per cwt,
$1.96 higher than the previous day.
- Iowa/southern Minnesota hogs traded steady to $1.50 higher
at about $76.50 per cwt delivered to packing plants.
- Illinois hogs were $2 higher at about $78 per cwt
delivered to plants.
- Indiana hogs were $2 higher at approximately $74 per cwt
delivered to plants and $73 per cwt at country points.
- Northwest Ohio hogs were $2 higher at about $76 delivered
to plants and about $73 at country points.
