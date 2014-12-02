SHANGHAI Dec 2 China stocks surged on Tuesday as investors snapped up brokerage and bank shares, boosting shares of Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong as well.

The CSI300 index was up 4.3 percent at 2,940.68 points by early afternoon, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 3.5 percent to 2,774.49.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 3.5 percent, outperforming the Hang Seng index, which rose 1.8 percent.

The index measuring price differences between dual-listed companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong continued to climb, rising to 110.89, its highest level since July 2013.

A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are being priced at a premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and vice versa. (Editing by Kim Coghill)