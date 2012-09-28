Sept 28 China shares rose on Friday amid hopes that Chinese authorities would take steps to boost the economy, but the main indices ended lower for a second-straight quarter as slowing growth at home and abroad hurt corporate profits and kept investors away.

The CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 1.8 percent on the day. It posted a quarterly loss of 6.8 percent.

The Shanghai Composite finished up 1.5 percent but down 6.3 percent on the quarter.

Chinese markets will remain shut all of next week due to the Mid-Autumn festival holidays. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ken Wills)