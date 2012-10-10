UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 10 China shares edged up slightly on Wednesday led by brokers and oil producers for a second straight day on hopes that Beijing will take more market-boosting steps.
The CSI300 index of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings and the Shanghai Composite both rose 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts