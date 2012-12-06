HONG KONG Dec 6 Hong Kong shares edged lower on Thursday, dragged down by financials and a weak day for mainland markets as investors paused after the previous session's jump to a three-week high.

The Hang Seng Index ended the day down 0.1 percent at 22,249.81 The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms rose 0.3 percent, helped by gains in infrastructure stocks and mid-sized Chinese banks.

On the mainland, the CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenhzen listings fell 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Financials were on the backfoot with HSBC Holdings off 0.5 percent after Reuters reported that Europe's largest bank may pay a $1.8 billion fine to U.S regulators as part of a settlement over money laundering lapses.

Shares of AIA eased 0.3 percent ahead of the expiration of a lock-up on AIA shares for American International Group when the U.S. insurer will be free to sell a stake worth $6.4 billion at current market prices.