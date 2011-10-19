(Updates to close)
* HSI up 1.3 pct, Shanghai Comp down 0.3 pct
* Turnover slumps, could stay low before euro zone summit
* Unfavourable earnings could hit stock prices hard: analyst
* CPIC hit after earnings get a mixed reception
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 19 Hong Kong shares moved higher
on Wednesday, boosted by gains in stocks that suffered the most
in the previous session and driven by short-term investors, but
strength among defensive counters and the lowest turnover in
almost a month pointed to caution.
Losses in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd
-- after its nine-month earnings report got
a mixed reception -- suggested investors could punish any
unfavourable earnings ahead.
"We don't expect earnings to boost stock prices given the
changing macro environment, but if any company earnings slip
below expectations, it could put some short-term pressure on its
share price," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity
analyst.
Lam said that weak turnover could persist through Friday
with long-term investors preferring to stay out of the market
ahead of the weekend's summit of euro zone leaders.
Not surprisingly, the euro-zone debt crisis and fears of a
U.S. recession have doomsayers pricing in another global
financial meltdown. Part of that approach involves betting
against China, which for most foreign investors is only possible
in Hong Kong markets.
Last quarter, the Hang Seng Index lost more than 21
percent. From a trough on Oct. 4, the index then bounced 16
percent over eight sessions largely on a short squeeze, a sign
to how strongly investors had been betting against China.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1.3
percent at 18,309.2 points, finishing off its opening high at
about 18,400, which is the bottom end of a gap that opened up
Tuesday when the benchmark lost more than 4 percent -- one of
several levels of resistance seen on the charts.
Even if this gap, the top end of which is about 18,675, is
breached, the high reached on Monday at 18,908 is seen as the
next resistance level.
Topping percentage gains among Hang Seng components on
Wednesday was Hong Kong developer Henderson Land ,
which gained 4 percent after losing 4.3 percent on Tuesday.
SHANGAHAI WEAKER IN CRIMPED TURNOVER
The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.3 percent
to end at 2,377.5 in thin A-share turnover, after see-sawing
between positive and negative ground for much of the day.
Sinohydro Group , which had built the Three
Gorges Dam, plunged 7.8 percent and was the most actively trade
stock in Shanghai after it had closed up 17 percent in its
Tuesday debut.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd
lost 3.7 percent in Shanghai and 4.4 percent in Hong Kong after
reporting that earnings grew 35.7 percent year-on-year in the
latest, and 43.1 percent for the nine months of 2011.
The loss for its Hong Kong-listed shares almost halved the
stock's rebound from the Oct. 4 trough, while losses in Shanghai
brought it near 28-month lows.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analysts said in a report
dated Oct 19 that while they anticipated growth momentum to have
slowed, CPIC could do better than peers in the Chinese insurance
sector. BofA-ML cut its price target by 16 percent to HK$31.00,
while maintaining a buy rating. The stock closed on Wednesday at
HK$22.70.
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin in Shanghai; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)