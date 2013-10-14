(Updates to close)

* CSI300 gains 0.2 pct

* Shanghai Comp up 0.4 pct

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 Mainland China shares closed up slightly Monday, supported by gains in the railway sector, as data showing an unexpected drop in September exports failed to dent investor confidence about the economy.

The CSI300 index, which tracks the largest listed firms in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed up 0.2 percent at 2472.5, led by manufacturing stocks, in particular rail-related ones.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.4 percent at 2237.8.

Weak performances came from financials and from stocks related to the Shanghai free trade zone, which have continued to see profit-taking following a rally that peaked in late September.

The country's exports fell 0.3 percent last month from a year earlier, data showed on Saturday, sharply confounding market expectations for a 6 percent rise, and the worst performance in three months.

However, market players remained optimistic that economic reforms, perhaps involving rural landholdings and taxes, could be announced around a key Communist Party meeting in early November.

Hong Kong markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)