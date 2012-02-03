(Updates to close)
* HSI up 0.1 pct, fifth weekly gain
* Shanghai Comp up 0.8 pct, third weekly gain
* Low turnover ahead of U.S. employment data
* Investors rotating into cyclicals from defensives: CICC
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Hong Kong and Shanghai
shares extended their weekly gains, as better-than-expected
global economic data this week spurred investors to take
advantage of the low valuations and buy into financials and
growth-sensitive sectors.
The Hang Seng Index posted its fifth weekly gain,
rising 1.2 percent. On Friday, it ended up 0.1 percent to
20,757, its highest close since Aug. 5. CNOOC Ltd and
Ping An Insurance were among the Hang Seng's major
gainers this week, jumping more than 5 percent.
Fears of a global economic slowdown eased after data this
week showed U.S. factory activity expanded at its strongest pace
in seven months in January and Germany's manufacturing sector
grew for the first time in four months.
"Investors have been rotating from defensive sectors into
financials and cyclicals on their low valuations, since earnings
expectations have now been revised quite adequately," Hong Hao,
a Beijing-based CICC global strategist, told Reuters.
In a note this week, Hong said the market has been buying
defensive sectors because of their lower risk and less cyclical
nature, driving up the valuation of these sectors.
"In any part of an economic cycle, low valuation is our best
defense," he said.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose for the
third-straight week, rising 0.5 percent to close at its highest
in two months. On Friday, it gained 0.8 percent to 2,330.4,
holding above the 2,300-2,320 level that capped gains this year
to date.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent on Friday and 1.4 percent
this week, closing at 11,605.6 points, its highest since Aug 4.
In a sign that investors are switching out of high valued
stocks, telecom major and 2011's market favourite China Unicom
was among the biggest drags in Hong Kong this week.
The stock, which surged 47 percent in 2011 as the broader
market plunged 20 percent, is down more than 5 percent on the
week. China Unicom is trading at 24.8 times forward 12-month
earnings, which is more than 41 percent above its historical
median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, a Hong Kong
ports-to-telecommunications conglomerate, was the Hang Seng's
top gainer on Friday, adding 3.3 percent with volumes at almost
four times its 30-day average.
One of its units, Hutchison 3G, signed an agreement to buy a
100 percent stake in Orange Austria from France Telecom
and a private equity firm for 1.3 billion euros in enterprise
value, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
CICC's Hong said some investors are expecting another cut in
reserve requirements by Beijing in the next few days, ahead of a
fresh batch of economic data next week for inflation and trade.
China's fledgling services sector weakened in January as
property tightening measures weighed on demand, the official
purchasing managers' survey showed on Friday, reinforcing the
case for policy easing to bolster economic
growth.
GROWTH-SENSITIVE SECTORS LEAD SHANGHAI HIGHER
Financials accounted for the top four boosts to the Shanghai
Composite. The mainland's top lender, Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China (ICBC) and its smaller rival, Bank of
China each gained 0.7 percent.
A-share turnover in Shanghai improved for a second-straight
session, but remained below its 20-day average.
Small-cap names were relative outperformers, with the CSI500
, a gauge of shares of small- and medium-sized
companies, up 1.7 percent. Nari Techology Development Ltd Co
gained 5 percent.
Chinese shippers extended gains on Beijing's ban of large
foreign ships. China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd
gained 1.9 percent on Friday and 3.4 percent this week.
China's ban on large ships was limited to Vale SA's
giant iron ore vessels, shipping sources said on
Thursday, clearing up confusion in the maritime community as to
whether new government regulations could cover other smaller
ships.
Zijin Mining Co Ltd , the mainland's
largest gold miner, rose 0.9 percent in Shanghai and 1.6 percent
in Hong Kong after reporting on Friday an estimated 5.8 billion
yuan ($919.58 million) profit for 2011, up 20 percent from the
prior year.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)