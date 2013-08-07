* HSI -0.3 pct, H-shares -0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct

* Investors remain cautious ahead of July China trade data

* Mainland property sector rises on reports of refinancing resumption

* Milk producer Biostime up after price-fixing probe settled

HONG KONG, August 7 Shares in China rose in choppy trade on Wednesday, led by property companies, while Hong Kong stocks slipped on concerns over China's slowing economy ahead of Chinese trade data for July.

At midday, the CSI300 of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was up 0.7 percent, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent at 2,067.55 points. If the gains hold, the CSI will be up for a seventh straight day.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.3 percent to 21,861.3 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.4 percent.

"We can't find any positive factors that can trigger a rebound of the local shares, particularly after some disappointing company results announcements that created jitters," said Ben Kwong, KSI Asia chief operating officer of Hong Kong securities firm KSI Asia.

"The investors are waiting for news as the market lacks direction now," he said, adding that China trade data on Thursday may provide clues on the health of the world's second-largest economy.

On Friday, China will release consumer and producer price data.

The Chinese property sector extended recent gains after official media said on Wednesday the government may gradually lift restrictions on property developers raising capital in the market. The restrictions were set three years ago to cool home prices.

But the official China Securities Journal said Beijing may put certain thresholds on applications for financing.

Shares in Poly Property rose 2.4 percent while China Overseas Land gained 1.5 percent after surging nearly 19 percent since June 24.

Bigger rival China Vanke Co Ltd rose 2.2 percent after it posted a 22 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit late on Tuesday.

Shares in Chinese infant milk producer Biostime International Holdings Ltd jumped 5.3 percent as trading resumed on Wednesday after a price-fixing probe ended and the company was fined 162.9 million yuan ($26.61 million) by China's top economic planning agency.

ANTA Sports Products Ltd rose 4.1 percent after the company on Tuesday recorded better-than-expected first-half net profit and said the value of its order book grew for the first time in six quarters.