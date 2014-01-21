HONG KONG Jan 21 China shares listed in Hong
Kong rebounded more than 2 percent from a 4-1/2-month low early
on Tuesday as mainland money rates fell after the Chinese
central bank offered emergency funds to ease the latest cash
squeeze.
By 0210 GMT, the China Enterprises Index of the top
offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong, was up 2.1 percent,
after closing on Monday at its lowest since Aug. 30.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.7 percent.
The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings rose 1.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index rose 1 percent to return above the 2,000-point
level.
China's central bank will inject 255 billion yuan ($42.13
billion) into the money markets through seven- and 21-day
reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, traders said, the
largest single-day injection since February 2013.
It provided emergency funding support to commercial banks on
Monday, as authorities respond to a spike in cash rates ahead of
the long Lunar New Year holiday.