HONG KONG, June 14 Hong Kong shares were set for a weaker start on Thursday after weak U.S. retail sales data added to concerns over the global economy, giving risk-averse investors little reason to make big bets.

The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.7 percent while the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated opening 0.5 percent lower. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedear; Editing by Richard Pullin)