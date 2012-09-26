Sept 26 Chinese shares fell to their lowest level in more than 43 months on Wednesday with the Shanghai Composite barely holding the 2000-points level as investors continue to fret about the health of the world's second largest economy.

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.2 percent to close at 2004.2. The index, which is closely watched by the droves of retail investors who form the dominant force in China's domestic stock markets, briefly traded below 2000 but managed to close above it in the final minutes of trading.

The last time the index touched that level was in February 2009. It is widely believed by market players to mark a line in the sand for authorities to take steps to prop up the market.

The CSI300 ended the day down 1.1 percent.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)