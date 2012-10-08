HONG KONG Oct 8 Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly lower on Monday, dragged lower by Chinese large-caps ahead of mainland markets resuming trading after a week-long holiday.

The Hang Seng index and the China Enteprises index of top locally listed mainland firms were both set to dip 0.2 percent at the open. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)