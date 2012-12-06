UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 6 China shares ended lower on Thursday, slipping from a three-week high, as weakness in alcohol producers offset gains in financials and other policy-related sectors.
The CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 0.2 percent while the Shanghai Composite finished down 0.1 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts