UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Dec 11 Hong Kong shares are set for a mildly higher open on Tuesday helped by China-related issues although investors remained cautious ahead of the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting this year.
The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open up 0.1 percent at 22,295.99 close to the 16-month high hit last week. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.4 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts