UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Dec 13 China stocks extended their retreat from a one-month high hit earlier this week as investors sold large-cap banking and energy shares to lock in recent gains.
The CSI300 closed down 1.1 percent at 2,242.64. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.0 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts