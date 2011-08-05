* HK, China shares hammered in global market selloff

* Hang Seng Index drops nearly 5 pct, turnover surges

* Shanghai Composite down 1.9 pct, headed for 3rd weekly loss

* Hutchison slammed as results disappoint, warrants unwind (Updates to midday)

By Vikram Subhedar and Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 7 A selloff in global markets sparked by fears of a worsening crisis in Europe and stalling economic growth across the West sent Hong Kong shares to their lowest level in 10 months and the benchmark index crashing through key chart supports.

The Hang Seng Index was down 4.75 percent at 20,844.59 by the midday trading break in heavy turnover that almost equalled the average full-day volumes seen over the past month. The China Enterprises Index fell 4.73 percent.

"We need to face reality here; the second-half is going to be much tougher than we thought," said David Gaud, Asia ex-Japan fund manager at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management in Hong Kong.

A sluggish year for Chinese shares had seen their valuations fall to historically low levels. Gaud said stalling global recovery was likely to hit demand, which would lead to downgrades in earnings expectations, rendering the market not as cheap as previously thought.

The China Enterprises index trades at about eight times forward earnings, the lowest since the financial crisis in late 2008, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Optimism about first-half results in Hong Kong has also not paid off.

Hutchison Whampoa Ltd shares tumbled 8.4 percent, erasing almost all the gains over the past three weeks in the run up to the results.

Hutch reported first-half results that fell short of analysts forecasts as its 3G business, expected to be a key driver of growth going forward, struggled.

Hutch's decline was exacerbated by a swift unwinding in warrant positions held largely by retail investors in Hong Kong, who use these leveraged instruments to speculate on large cap names.

Hutch shares were the third-biggest drag on the Hang Seng Index following HSBC Holdings Plc , down 4.2 percent, and CNOOC Ltd , down 7.6 percent.

The benchmark fell below chart support at its 2011 low around 21,508 as well its June 2010 high around 20,957. The next support for the index is at its August 2010 low near 20,370.

SHANGHAI EDGES LOWER, CYCLICALS SLIDE

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.9 percent at 2,633.5 points, tracking the slump in global equities as A-share turnover reached its highest this week.

Large-cap cyclical names led losers on the day, among them energy giants PetroChina Co Ltd , China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , and the mainland's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd .

But on a weak day across Asia, the Shanghai market was a relative outperformer.

"Losses are capped in the A-share market because they are closed, insulated from fast money from overseas, said Hong Hao, executive director of CICC's research department.

China stocks are poised for a third-straight weekly loss, with investors cautious about next week's inflation data for July, which could hit another peak and precede another interest rate rise.

"Ironically what's going on elsewhere in the world could delay or reduce the case for more tightening by the Chinese central bank," added Hong.

Losses on Friday morning pulled the Shanghai benchmark further into oversold territory on the charts, with its relative strength index value hitting the lowest since the end of May.

PetroChina's near 2 percent decline on the day pushed it to the lowest since October last year. At 10.30 yuan, the stock is about 6 percent off its all-time low recorded during the 2008 financial crisis. (Editing by Chris Lewis)