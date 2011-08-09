(Updates to midday)
* Hang Seng Index slumps 6 pct, Shanghai Composite down 1.1
pct
* Mutual funds unwinding positions add to selling pressures:
trader
* Hang Seng sinks to most oversold levels on the charts in
14 years
* Surging property names limit Shanghai losses
By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 9 Hong Kong shares fell
to their lowest level in more than two years on Tuesday as
mutual funds dumped cyclicals and growth-oriented issues fearing
redemption pressures amid a global market selloff, sinking the
benchmark to oversold levels last seen during the 1997 Asian
financial crisis.
Expectations earlier in the year that the global
economy was on a firm footing, coupled with attractive
valuations, particularly in China, had prompted investors to
position themselves for a strong second-half share market
rebound. But with the United States and Europe grappling with
debt problems and a lack of confidence, and China facing high
inflationary pressure, market players have moved to quickly
unwind positions geared towards growth.
"This is still a macro move. We're hearing talk that a lot
of mutual funds sold at the open on expectation of redemptions,"
said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage. Turnover
in the first half hour of trade on the Hong Kong exchange
reached HK$21 billion.
"You could see a rebound into the midday close as some
shorts were likely to cover ahead of the announcement by the
FOMC," said the trader, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy-setting committee meeting, with investors watching for
indications from the Fed on further easing.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped close to 8
percent before trimming losses 6.01 percent at 19,258.51 by the
midday trading break, poised for the worst single-day loss since
December 2008 and its sixth consecutive loss as it smashed
through multiple chart support levels in high turnover.
Losses on Tuesday dragged the Hang Seng Index to its most
oversold level on the charts in more than 14 years, with its
relative strength index (RSI) value dipping below 10. A reading
below 30 indicates a stock is oversold, while a reading above 70
shows a stock is overbought.
The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed
Chinese companies, known as H shares, underperformed relative to
the broader market, down 6.46 percent.
The benchmark's top three beta plays, Aluminium Corp of
China Ltd (Chalco) , Citic Pacific Ltd and
China Coal Energy Co Ltd , were among the highest
percentage losers, with Chalco down 9.5 percent.
PROPERTY LIMITS SHANGHAI FALL, OUTPERFORMS ASIA
Shares in Shanghai were relative outperformers on a weak day
across Asia. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.1
percent at 2,498.94 at midday, putting it on track for its worst
three-day fall in nine months. The CSI300 Index edged
down 0.9 percent to 2,768.82 points.
The Shanghai Composite had fallen by as much as 3.5 percent
earlier on Tuesday but recovered on buying in property shares in
particular on expectations weak economic conditions in the
United States and Europe would prompt the Chinese authorities to
hold off on further interest rate rises.
That came despite the fact that consumer inflation quickened
to a faster-than-expected 6.5 percent in July.
"The inflation data was largely within our expectations,"
said Chen Huiqin, an analyst at Huatai Securities in Nanjing.
"Today's property share rise shows there are no expectations of
rate rises soon, as property shares are very sensitive to such
policy moves."
Analysts said institutional investors were seen selling in
the hope of leading retail investors to dump their own positions
to cut losses so that institutions could buy in again at lower
prices on the expectation stocks would rebound.
Huatai's Chen said she expected the index to find support at
around 2,450 points and to rebound soon.
The property sub-index limited broader losses,
rising 1.3 percent. Shenzhen-listed developer China Vanke Co Ltd
, the mainland's biggest developer by sales, rose 2.2
percent after reporting on Monday that profit in the first half
rose 5.9 percent from a year earlier.
Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd rose 3.7 percent,
while developer Winsan (Shanghai) Industrial Corp
jumped by its 10 percent daily limit.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris
Lewis)