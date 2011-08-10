(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng Index up 3.5 pct, Shanghai Composite up 1.9 pct

* Short covering lifts HK, conviction seen lacking in low turnover

* China Overseas Land outperforms after strong H1 earnings

* Shanghai lifted by Premier Wen's comments on possible policy turnaround

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 10 Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, led by a rebound in some of the hardest-hit names in this week's market rout, as short-covering kicked in and global markets recovered after the United States Federal Reserve pledged to maintain near-zero interest rates for at least two years.

But the sharp spikes in volume seen during the market plunge were missing on the bounce, suggesting investors remained cautious and were less keen to buy into the rally than they were on selling the drop.

The Hang Seng Index was up 3.27 percent at 19,963.6 by the midday trading break. Its 11.7 percent slide in the three days to Tuesday pushed it into the most oversold level in 14 years with short-selling on Tuesday exceeding 10 percent of total turnover for the first time since mid-June.

"Last night's announcement by the Fed buys some time, and injects a source of stability," said Larry Jiang, chief investment strategist at Guotai Junan Securities in Hong Kong.

"But it's not quite possible to make long calls with much clarity at this point," said Jiang, adding: "China is not the problem" and concerns remain over the United States and Europe.

HSBC Holdings Plc , which lost more than 12 percent in the last three sessions, was its largest support, up 3.8 percent in volume exceeding its 30-day average. In Hong Kong dollar terms it was the top shorted stock on Tuesday.

The bank also announced during the lunch break that it had sold its underperforming U.S. retail credit card business to Capital One Financial , a move that could lift HSBC shares further.

Shipper China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd , which slumped to a two-year low on Wednesday, rose 6.3 percent and was the second-biggest gainer on the benchmark behind oil producer CNOOC Ltd , which rose 6.6 percent.

Strong results drove shares of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the mainland's largest property developer by market value, up 6 percent. The company posted a forecast-trumping 35 percent rise in first-half net profit.

PROPERTY LEADS SHANGHAI GAINS

Property counters also surged in mainland markets, with China shares poised to snap a three-day losing streak in anticipation that weak economic conditions in the United States and Europe would prompt the Chinese authorities to hold off on further interest rate rises.

This was further reinforced by comments late on Monday from Premier Wen Jiabao, in which he toned down his inflation rhetoric while urging global action to calm markets , boosting A-share turnover in Shanghai.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.9 percent to 2,573.4 points after losing 5.8 percent in the last three sessions, its steepest three-day loss since last November but making the Shanghai bourse a relative outperformer in Asia.

The Shanghai property sub-index outperformed, up 3.4 percent at midday, with Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd up 1.7 percent. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke Co Ltd , the mainland's largest realtor by sales volume, surged 3 percent in strong volume. (Editing by Chris Lewis)