By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Aug 12 Shares edged higher in Hong Kong and China on Friday, with investors playing into the China consumer story as a hedge against the prospect of slowing global growth after the intense volatility of the past week.

With S&P futures trading down 1 percent at midday, more volatility ahead could yet figure with European markets opening later in the Asian day, closing a week that also saw the Hong Kong exchange regulator temporarily suspend trading in eight stocks mid-week after its news website was allegedly hacked.

"We prefer defensive, high-dividend yielding stocks and local consumption-related stocks, which are less affected by a potential global economic slowdown ... because we are not sure whether the market volatility will continue to remain high," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.

In a note to clients on Thursday, Lam said the mainland market was likely to outperform Hong Kong, given that the territory is expected to see higher volatility compared with Asian peers because of the local currency's dollar peg.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.11 percent at 19,812.02 by the midday trading break, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, also known as H-shares, relatively outperformed with a gain of 1.29 percent.

Traders said gains were exaggerated by a short squeeze after short-selling hit 13 percent of total turnover on Thursday, but the Hang Seng Index remains poised for its third straight weekly loss and its worst two-week plunge in 2-1/2 years while remaining oversold on the charts, where it has been since last Friday.

Hengan International Group Co appeared poised for its fifth-straight gain, up 4 percent gain on the day so far, ranking the largest maker of sanitary napkins in China among the top benchmark supports.

Hengan, which was added to the benchmark index in June, is up 5.6 percent on the week so far, bucking the Hang Seng Index's 5.4 percent decline.

Li & Fung Ltd , focused on the U.S. market as the manager of supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp , climbed to a one-week high after reporting interim earnings that came in slightly above forecast.

SHANGHAI

The same domestic consumer theme was also evident in mainland markets. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.52 percent to 2,595.96 at midday, poised for its third daily gain, with Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd , one the mainland's top alcohol names, among its top supports.

Kweichow, a Chinese state-owned enterprise that produces the premium Maotai liquor and classified a consumer staple by the Shanghai exchange, was up 0.6 percent in volume that has already equalled its 30-day average. It is up almost 12 percent on the quarter to date, far outpacing the 6 percent decline on the Shanghai benchmark.

Reports on Friday that China's insurance sector had invested 10 billion yuan in the mainland stock markets further boosted sentiment that has been already assuaged this week after China's pension fund moved to stabilise the market with a 5 billion yuan investment earlier this week.

Large caps sensitive to inflation and growth figures continued to see good gains and interest from investors. Oil giants, PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) were the top two supports. (Editing by Chris Lewis)